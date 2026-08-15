Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 16

In a Sunday MLB schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: NBCSN and Peacock

NBCSN and Peacock Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Trevor Rogers

Freddy Peralta vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Rays (74-47), Orioles (59-63)

Rays (74-47), Orioles (59-63) Rays Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.58%

57.58% Orioles Win Probability: 42.42%

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Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NESN

SportsNet PT and NESN Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Patrick Sandoval

Paul Skenes vs. Patrick Sandoval Records: Pirates (60-64), Red Sox (65-57)

Pirates (60-64), Red Sox (65-57) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 59.29%

59.29% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.71%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and ARID

BravesVsn and ARID Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Mike Soroka

Bryce Elder vs. Mike Soroka Records: Braves (73-49), Diamondbacks (65-58)

Braves (73-49), Diamondbacks (65-58) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.53%

50.53% Braves Win Probability: 49.47%

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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and YES

SNET and YES Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Ryan Weathers

Dylan Cease vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Blue Jays (61-64), Yankees (68-55)

Blue Jays (61-64), Yankees (68-55) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.53%

50.53% Yankees Win Probability: 49.47%

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Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and MIAM

CINR and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Eury Pérez

Nick Lodolo vs. Eury Pérez Records: Reds (59-62), Marlins (62-61)

Reds (59-62), Marlins (62-61) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 66.25%

66.25% Reds Win Probability: 33.75%

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San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SDPA

CLEG and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Casey Mize

Tanner Bibee vs. Casey Mize Records: Guardians (59-64), Padres (66-57)

Guardians (59-64), Padres (66-57) Padres Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 59.26%

59.26% Guardians Win Probability: 40.74%

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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NATS

SNY and NATS Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Jake Irvin

Christian Scott vs. Jake Irvin Records: Mets (54-69), Nationals (60-64)

Mets (54-69), Nationals (60-64) Mets Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 57.06%

57.06% Nationals Win Probability: 42.94%

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Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CHSN

DSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Drew Anderson vs. Sean Burke

Drew Anderson vs. Sean Burke Records: Tigers (60-63), White Sox (64-58)

Tigers (60-63), White Sox (64-58) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.12%

54.12% White Sox Win Probability: 45.88%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-PH

MNNT and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Andrew Painter

Dean Kremer vs. Andrew Painter Records: Twins (60-63), Phillies (65-58)

Twins (60-63), Phillies (65-58) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Twins Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 58.86%

58.86% Phillies Win Probability: 41.14%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Hunter Dobbins

Edward Cabrera vs. Hunter Dobbins Records: Cubs (72-52), Cardinals (62-61)

Cubs (72-52), Cardinals (62-61) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.24%

62.24% Cardinals Win Probability: 37.76%

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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN

NBCS-CA and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Cody Bradford

Jacob Lopez vs. Cody Bradford Records: Athletics (48-74), Rangers (60-63)

Athletics (48-74), Rangers (60-63) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.12%

50.12% Athletics Win Probability: 49.88%

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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Blade Tidwell vs. Gabriel Hughes

Blade Tidwell vs. Gabriel Hughes Records: Giants (50-72), Rockies (49-73)

Giants (50-72), Rockies (49-73) Giants Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 60.06%

60.06% Rockies Win Probability: 39.94%

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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and ROYL

ABTV and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Noah Cameron

Ryan Johnson vs. Noah Cameron Records: Angels (48-75), Royals (50-73)

Angels (48-75), Royals (50-73) Royals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 56.36%

56.36% Angels Win Probability: 43.64%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BREW

SportsNet LA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Logan Henderson

Tarik Skubal vs. Logan Henderson Records: Dodgers (74-49), Brewers (75-48)

Dodgers (74-49), Brewers (75-48) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.86%

57.86% Brewers Win Probability: 42.14%

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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Bryan Woo

Hunter Brown vs. Bryan Woo Records: Astros (63-60), Mariners (57-66)

Astros (63-60), Mariners (57-66) Astros Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.03%

50.03% Mariners Win Probability: 49.97%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.