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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 16

In a Sunday MLB schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: NBCSN and Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Trevor Rogers
  • Records: Rays (74-47), Orioles (59-63)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 57.58%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 42.42%

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Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Patrick Sandoval
  • Records: Pirates (60-64), Red Sox (65-57)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 59.29%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 40.71%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Mike Soroka
  • Records: Braves (73-49), Diamondbacks (65-58)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.53%
  • Braves Win Probability: 49.47%

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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:37 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Ryan Weathers
  • Records: Blue Jays (61-64), Yankees (68-55)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.53%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 49.47%

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Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Eury Pérez
  • Records: Reds (59-62), Marlins (62-61)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 66.25%
  • Reds Win Probability: 33.75%

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San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Casey Mize
  • Records: Guardians (59-64), Padres (66-57)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 59.26%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 40.74%

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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Mets (54-69), Nationals (60-64)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 57.06%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 42.94%

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Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Anderson vs. Sean Burke
  • Records: Tigers (60-63), White Sox (64-58)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 54.12%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 45.88%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Andrew Painter
  • Records: Twins (60-63), Phillies (65-58)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 58.86%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 41.14%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Hunter Dobbins
  • Records: Cubs (72-52), Cardinals (62-61)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 62.24%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 37.76%

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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Cody Bradford
  • Records: Athletics (48-74), Rangers (60-63)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 50.12%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 49.88%

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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Blade Tidwell vs. Gabriel Hughes
  • Records: Giants (50-72), Rockies (49-73)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 60.06%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 39.94%

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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Noah Cameron
  • Records: Angels (48-75), Royals (50-73)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 56.36%
  • Angels Win Probability: 43.64%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Logan Henderson
  • Records: Dodgers (74-49), Brewers (75-48)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 57.86%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 42.14%

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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Astros (63-60), Mariners (57-66)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 50.03%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 49.97%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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