Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 16
In a Sunday MLB schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: NBCSN and Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Rays (74-47), Orioles (59-63)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -146
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.58%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.42%
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Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Patrick Sandoval
- Records: Pirates (60-64), Red Sox (65-57)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 59.29%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.71%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Braves (73-49), Diamondbacks (65-58)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.53%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.47%
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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Blue Jays (61-64), Yankees (68-55)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.53%
- Yankees Win Probability: 49.47%
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Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Reds (59-62), Marlins (62-61)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -124
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 66.25%
- Reds Win Probability: 33.75%
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San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Guardians (59-64), Padres (66-57)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -110
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 59.26%
- Guardians Win Probability: 40.74%
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Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Mets (54-69), Nationals (60-64)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -172
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 57.06%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.94%
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Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Anderson vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Tigers (60-63), White Sox (64-58)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.12%
- White Sox Win Probability: 45.88%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Andrew Painter
- Records: Twins (60-63), Phillies (65-58)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 58.86%
- Phillies Win Probability: 41.14%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Hunter Dobbins
- Records: Cubs (72-52), Cardinals (62-61)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 62.24%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 37.76%
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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Cody Bradford
- Records: Athletics (48-74), Rangers (60-63)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.12%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.88%
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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Blade Tidwell vs. Gabriel Hughes
- Records: Giants (50-72), Rockies (49-73)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 60.06%
- Rockies Win Probability: 39.94%
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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Angels (48-75), Royals (50-73)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 56.36%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.64%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Logan Henderson
- Records: Dodgers (74-49), Brewers (75-48)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.86%
- Brewers Win Probability: 42.14%
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Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Astros (63-60), Mariners (57-66)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -134
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.03%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.97%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.