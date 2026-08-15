Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts Both Sidelined: Eagles vs Ravens Predictions NFL Preseason Odds

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Eagles -3.5

Tyler Huntley 10+ Passing Yards

Under 36.5

Philadelphia and Baltimore close out Saturday night without either team's biggest name expected under center — no live passing prop is posted for Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson doesn't have one either, leaving Tyler Huntley as the only confirmed quarterback market on the board.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens (Sat, 7 p.m. ET)

Spread Philadelphia Eagles Aug 15 7:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

The market still favors Philadelphia comfortably at -190 on the moneyline despite neither team's star quarterback expected to play much. That's the depth chart underneath the headline names doing the talking, and it's worth respecting rather than fading.

Passing Yards Tyler Huntley Aug 15 7:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Huntley is the only confirmed passer with a live market for this game, and a veteran with his level of NFL starting experience should clear a modest 10-yard floor without much issue.

Total Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens Aug 15 7:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

With both marquee quarterbacks likely watching from the sideline, this projects as a backup-driven, lower-event game rather than the shootout these two rosters could produce in the regular season.