Cowboys vs Seahawks Predictions, Expected Depth Charts, Odds, Best Bets NFL Preseason

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Seahawks -2.5

Under 37.5

1st Half Under 19.5

Dallas and Seattle close out Saturday night's slate with neither team's true stars expected on the field, but the backup situations behind them look meaningfully different heading in.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

Expected Depth Charts Tonight

Dallas: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has confirmed most Cowboys starters will see "little to no action" across all three preseason games — Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Javonte Williams and Quinnen Williams are all unlikely to play tonight. The real intrigue is the backup quarterback battle between Joe Milton and Sam Howell, which remains genuinely unsettled with no starter named for this specific game. Rookies Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham should get their first extended look.

Seattle: Sam Darnold is confirmed as the starter but is expected to play limited snaps, if any. Behind him, Drew Lock brings real NFL starting experience from stops in Denver, Seattle and New York, while Jalen Milroe adds dynamic rushing ability from his camp reps. That's a genuinely more settled, more experienced backup punch than what Dallas is working with tonight.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (Sat, 8 p.m. ET)

Spread Seattle Seahawks Aug 15 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

The defending Super Bowl champions have a more settled, more talented backup quarterback situation than Dallas does right now. Lock's starting experience paired with Milroe's athleticism is a real advantage over a Cowboys QB2 battle that's still genuinely up for grabs.

Total Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks Aug 15 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

With Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens all unlikely to play, and Darnold expected to see limited snaps himself, this is shaping up as a genuinely backup-heavy game on both sides — the kind of setup that tends to stall drives more often than it produces fireworks.

1st Half Total Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks Aug 15 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Same read on a tighter window — the first half is typically when the more established backups get their run, and neither Milton, Howell, nor a limited Darnold projects as an explosive-play threat in a short sample.