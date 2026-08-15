3 Best Bets Today For Rams vs Chiefs: Prediction, Picks, Odds for Saturday August 15, 2026
NFL Betting Picks in Summary
- Chiefs -2.5
- Justin Fields 20+ Passing Yards
- Under 36.5
Los Angeles and Kansas City open their preseasons Saturday afternoon with Patrick Mahomes confirmed sitting as he continues rehabbing his ACL and LCL. What stands out on the prop board is that Kansas City still has a clear, confirmed answer at quarterback, while the Rams don't.
All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.
Depth Chart Notes
Kansas City: Justin Fields steps in for Mahomes with real starter-caliber experience of his own, and the lone live passing prop on this board confirms he's playing meaningful snaps tonight.
Los Angeles: The Rams' quarterback picture remains genuinely unsettled. First-round rookie Ty Simpson has reportedly been running with the third-team offense behind veteran Stetson Bennett IV, and no quarterback prop is posted for either arm — worth confirming who actually takes the first snap before betting anything Rams-specific.
NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1
Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs (Sat, 4 p.m. ET)
Chiefs -2.5 (-105)
Spread
Fields brings genuine starter-caliber talent even in a backup role, and the confirmed live prop for him is a real signal that Kansas City knows exactly who's playing tonight. The Rams don't have that same clarity at the position.
Justin Fields 20+ Passing Yards (+146)
Passing Yards
Fields has a real NFL arm and starting resume of his own, and a plus-money price on a modest 20-yard floor looks like fair value against a Rams defense that's likely rotating in plenty of reserves early.
Under 36.5 (-115)
Total
An unsettled Rams quarterback situation paired with Mahomes out entirely for Kansas City points toward a game more likely to stall out in stretches than turn into a shootout.
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