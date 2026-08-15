Jaguars vs Saints NFL Preseason Predictions, Best Bets, Picks, Odds for Saturday 8/15/26
NFL Betting Picks in Summary
- Saints -2.5
- Spencer Rattler 20+ Passing Yards
- Under 34.5
Jacksonville and New Orleans close out Saturday's afternoon slate, and this is a genuinely different flavor of preseason game than most of the day's other matchups — both confirmed quarterbacks here are journeyman-caliber arms rather than headline starters or blue-chip rookies, which tends to shape this kind of game differently than one built around a marquee name.
All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.
NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (Sat, 4 p.m. ET)
Saints -2.5 (-115)
Spread
New Orleans is favored on both the spread and the moneyline here, and with home-field advantage added on top, the short number looks like the more comfortable side to lean toward in a genuinely even-looking matchup on paper.
Spencer Rattler 20+ Passing Yards (+148)
Passing Yards
Rattler has a confirmed live market and real game reps under his belt already. A plus-money price on clearing 20 yards is a fair number for a quarterback who's shown he can move an NFL offense.
Under 34.5 (-115)
Total
This is the lowest total on the entire Saturday slate, and it makes sense given neither team has a marquee arm generating explosive-play upside today. Two backup-caliber quarterbacks working methodically tends to produce exactly this kind of number.
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