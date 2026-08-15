Jaguars vs Saints NFL Preseason Predictions, Best Bets, Picks, Odds for Saturday 8/15/26

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Saints -2.5

Spencer Rattler 20+ Passing Yards

Under 34.5

Jacksonville and New Orleans close out Saturday's afternoon slate, and this is a genuinely different flavor of preseason game than most of the day's other matchups — both confirmed quarterbacks here are journeyman-caliber arms rather than headline starters or blue-chip rookies, which tends to shape this kind of game differently than one built around a marquee name.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (Sat, 4 p.m. ET)

Spread New Orleans Saints Aug 15 4:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

New Orleans is favored on both the spread and the moneyline here, and with home-field advantage added on top, the short number looks like the more comfortable side to lean toward in a genuinely even-looking matchup on paper.

Passing Yards Spencer Rattler Aug 15 4:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Rattler has a confirmed live market and real game reps under his belt already. A plus-money price on clearing 20 yards is a fair number for a quarterback who's shown he can move an NFL offense.

Total Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints Aug 15 4:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

This is the lowest total on the entire Saturday slate, and it makes sense given neither team has a marquee arm generating explosive-play upside today. Two backup-caliber quarterbacks working methodically tends to produce exactly this kind of number.