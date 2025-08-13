Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 13

The Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Wednesday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and MASN2

FDSKC and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Jake Irvin

Seth Lugo vs. Jake Irvin Records: Royals (59-60), Nationals (47-71)

Royals (59-60), Nationals (47-71) Royals Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 64.02%

64.02% Nationals Win Probability: 35.98%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Mitch Keller

Brandon Woodruff vs. Mitch Keller Records: Brewers (74-44), Pirates (51-69)

Brewers (74-44), Pirates (51-69) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.35%

60.35% Pirates Win Probability: 39.65%

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs.

Shane Smith vs. Records: White Sox (43-76), Tigers (69-51)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.48%

53.48% White Sox Win Probability: 46.52%

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and COLR

FDSMW and COLR Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Austin Gomber

Michael McGreevy vs. Austin Gomber Records: Cardinals (61-59), Rockies (30-88)

Cardinals (61-59), Rockies (30-88) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 70.58%

70.58% Rockies Win Probability: 29.42%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: MLB Network, RSN and ARID

MLB Network, RSN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Zac Gallen

Merrill Kelly vs. Zac Gallen Records: Rangers (61-59), Diamondbacks (57-62)

Rangers (61-59), Diamondbacks (57-62) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 53.73%

53.73% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.27%

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA

NBCS-BA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Nick Pivetta

Kai-Wei Teng vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Giants (59-60), Padres (67-52)

Giants (59-60), Padres (67-52) Padres Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Giants Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.30%

57.30% Giants Win Probability: 42.70%

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 5:10 p.m. ET

5:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and NBCS-PH

FDSOH and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Hunter Greene vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Reds (62-58), Phillies (69-49)

Reds (62-58), Phillies (69-49) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.48%

51.48% Reds Win Probability: 48.52%

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ROOT Sports NW

MASN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Logan Gilbert

Trevor Rogers vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Orioles (53-65), Mariners (66-53)

Orioles (53-65), Mariners (66-53) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.45%

57.45% Orioles Win Probability: 42.55%

Miami Marlins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSFL

CLEG and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Eury Pérez

Gavin Williams vs. Eury Pérez Records: Guardians (61-56), Marlins (57-61)

Guardians (61-56), Marlins (57-61) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 52.63%

52.63% Guardians Win Probability: 47.37%

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and MNNT

Amazon Prime Video and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Joe Ryan

Cam Schlittler vs. Joe Ryan Records: Yankees (63-56), Twins (56-62)

Yankees (63-56), Twins (56-62) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Twins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 50.45%

50.45% Yankees Win Probability: 49.55%

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MARQ

SNET and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Cade Horton

Kevin Gausman vs. Cade Horton Records: Blue Jays (69-50), Cubs (67-50)

Blue Jays (69-50), Cubs (67-50) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.16%

52.16% Cubs Win Probability: 47.84%

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NESN

SCHN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Walker Buehler

Hunter Brown vs. Walker Buehler Records: Astros (67-52), Red Sox (65-55)

Astros (67-52), Red Sox (65-55) Astros Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 65.05%

65.05% Red Sox Win Probability: 34.95%

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SNY and FDSSO

Fox Sports 1, SNY and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Carlos Carrasco

David Peterson vs. Carlos Carrasco Records: Mets (63-55), Braves (51-67)

Mets (63-55), Braves (51-67) Mets Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Braves Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 63.32%

63.32% Braves Win Probability: 36.68%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, FDSW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Shohei Ohtani

Kyle Hendricks vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Angels (57-62), Dodgers (68-51)

Angels (57-62), Dodgers (68-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Angels Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 69.02%

69.02% Angels Win Probability: 30.98%

Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and FDSSUN

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Drew Rasmussen

J.T. Ginn vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Athletics (53-68), Rays (58-62)

Athletics (53-68), Rays (58-62) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.03%

54.03% Athletics Win Probability: 45.97%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.