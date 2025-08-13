Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 13
The Chicago Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Wednesday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Royals (59-60), Nationals (47-71)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -172
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 64.02%
- Nationals Win Probability: 35.98%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Brewers (74-44), Pirates (51-69)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -188
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 60.35%
- Pirates Win Probability: 39.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs.
- Records: White Sox (43-76), Tigers (69-51)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.48%
- White Sox Win Probability: 46.52%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Austin Gomber
- Records: Cardinals (61-59), Rockies (30-88)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -215
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 70.58%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.42%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, RSN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Rangers (61-59), Diamondbacks (57-62)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 53.73%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.27%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Giants (59-60), Padres (67-52)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -158
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.30%
- Giants Win Probability: 42.70%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Reds (62-58), Phillies (69-49)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.48%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.52%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Orioles (53-65), Mariners (66-53)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.45%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Guardians (61-56), Marlins (57-61)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 52.63%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.37%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Yankees (63-56), Twins (56-62)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 50.45%
- Yankees Win Probability: 49.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Blue Jays (69-50), Cubs (67-50)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.16%
- Cubs Win Probability: 47.84%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Astros (67-52), Red Sox (65-55)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -174
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 65.05%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 34.95%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SNY and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Carlos Carrasco
- Records: Mets (63-55), Braves (51-67)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -200
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 63.32%
- Braves Win Probability: 36.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Angels (57-62), Dodgers (68-51)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 69.02%
- Angels Win Probability: 30.98%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Athletics (53-68), Rays (58-62)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.03%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.97%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.