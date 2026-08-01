Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (51-59) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-56)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Cardinals.TV

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-154) | STL: (+142)

TOR: (-154) | STL: (+142) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

TOR: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-10, 4.51 ERA vs Quinn Mathews (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (4-10) for the Blue Jays and Quinn Mathews for the Cardinals. Gausman's team is 8-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gausman's team has won 53.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-6). Mathews did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (63.5%)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -154 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Blue Jays are +128 to cover, and the Cardinals are -154.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Cardinals game on Aug. 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 32, or 55.2%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 10 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 108 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 108 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 50-58-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 34 of the 73 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.6%).

St. Louis has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-59-6).

The Cardinals have a 57-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement leads Toronto with a slugging percentage of .420, fueled by 36 extra-base hits. He has a .292 batting average and an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .344. He's batting .265 and slugging .358.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 57th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Kazuma Okamoto has 90 hits and is batting .231 this season.

Okamoto takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

George Springer is batting .235 with a .319 OBP and 34 RBI for Toronto this season.

Springer brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up 117 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .281 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 29th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Walker brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with two walks and two RBIs.

Alec Burleson is slugging .459 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is currently 26th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .251 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .361 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/31/2026: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +170)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +170) 6/11/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/10/2025: 10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/9/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/15/2024: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2024: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/13/2024: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2023: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/1/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/30/2023: 10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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