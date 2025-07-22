Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 22

The New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays square off for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SDPA

FDSFL and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Stephen Kolek

Edward Cabrera vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Marlins (46-53), Padres (55-45)

Marlins (46-53), Padres (55-45) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.44%

54.44% Padres Win Probability: 45.56%

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSDET

SportsNet PT and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Casey Mize

Mitch Keller vs. Casey Mize Records: Pirates (40-61), Tigers (60-41)

Pirates (40-61), Tigers (60-41) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.18%

51.18% Pirates Win Probability: 48.82%

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MASN2

CLEG and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Brandon Young

Joey Cantillo vs. Brandon Young Records: Guardians (49-50), Orioles (44-55)

Guardians (49-50), Orioles (44-55) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 58.56%

58.56% Orioles Win Probability: 41.44%

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: TBS, NBCS-PH and NESN

TBS, NBCS-PH and NESN Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Richard Fitts

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Richard Fitts Records: Phillies (57-43), Red Sox (54-48)

Phillies (57-43), Red Sox (54-48) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 66.34%

66.34% Red Sox Win Probability: 33.66%

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSOH

MASN and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Chase Burns

Brad Lord vs. Chase Burns Records: Nationals (40-60), Reds (52-49)

Nationals (40-60), Reds (52-49) Reds Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 50.14%

50.14% Reds Win Probability: 49.86%

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and YES

SNET and YES Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Cam Schlittler

Max Scherzer vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Blue Jays (59-41), Yankees (55-45)

Blue Jays (59-41), Yankees (55-45) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.22%

51.22% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.78%

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSW

SNY and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás vs. Kyle Hendricks

Frankie Montás vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Mets (57-44), Angels (49-51)

Mets (57-44), Angels (49-51) Mets Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Angels Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 68.23%

68.23% Angels Win Probability: 31.77%

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and NBCS-BA

FDSSO and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Davis Daniel vs. Landen Roupp

Davis Daniel vs. Landen Roupp Records: Braves (44-55), Giants (52-49)

Braves (44-55), Giants (52-49) Giants Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Braves Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 58.61%

58.61% Giants Win Probability: 41.39%

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and CHSN

FDSSUN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Davis Martin

Drew Rasmussen vs. Davis Martin Records: Rays (52-49), White Sox (36-65)

Rays (52-49), White Sox (36-65) Rays Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 73.14%

73.14% White Sox Win Probability: 26.86%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSKC

MARQ and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Richard Hill

Matthew Boyd vs. Richard Hill Records: Cubs (59-41), Royals (49-52)

Cubs (59-41), Royals (49-52) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Royals Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 65.40%

65.40% Royals Win Probability: 34.60%

Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA

RSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. J.T. Ginn

Jacob deGrom vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Rangers (51-50), Athletics (42-60)

Rangers (51-50), Athletics (42-60) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 65.23%

65.23% Athletics Win Probability: 34.77%

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSMW

COLR and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Erick Fedde

Bradley Blalock vs. Erick Fedde Records: Rockies (24-76), Cardinals (52-49)

Rockies (24-76), Cardinals (52-49) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.70%

54.70% Rockies Win Probability: 45.30%

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Mariners (53-47), Brewers (60-40)

Mariners (53-47), Brewers (60-40) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.47%

62.47% Brewers Win Probability: 37.53%

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SCHN

ARID and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Framber Valdez

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Framber Valdez Records: Diamondbacks (50-50), Astros (57-42)

Diamondbacks (50-50), Astros (57-42) Astros Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.34%

52.34% Astros Win Probability: 47.66%

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MNNT

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Dodgers (58-42), Twins (48-51)

Dodgers (58-42), Twins (48-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Twins Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.13%

64.13% Twins Win Probability: 35.87%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.