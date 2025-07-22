Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 22
The New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays square off for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Marlins (46-53), Padres (55-45)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.44%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.56%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Pirates (40-61), Tigers (60-41)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.18%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.82%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Guardians (49-50), Orioles (44-55)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 58.56%
- Orioles Win Probability: 41.44%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: TBS, NBCS-PH and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Richard Fitts
- Records: Phillies (57-43), Red Sox (54-48)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 66.34%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 33.66%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Nationals (40-60), Reds (52-49)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -136
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 50.14%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.86%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Blue Jays (59-41), Yankees (55-45)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 51.22%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.78%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Mets (57-44), Angels (49-51)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -174
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 68.23%
- Angels Win Probability: 31.77%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Daniel vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Braves (44-55), Giants (52-49)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -110
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 58.61%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.39%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Rays (52-49), White Sox (36-65)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -215
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 73.14%
- White Sox Win Probability: 26.86%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Richard Hill
- Records: Cubs (59-41), Royals (49-52)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -240
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 65.40%
- Royals Win Probability: 34.60%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Rangers (51-50), Athletics (42-60)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -250
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 65.23%
- Athletics Win Probability: 34.77%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Rockies (24-76), Cardinals (52-49)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -162
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.70%
- Rockies Win Probability: 45.30%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Mariners (53-47), Brewers (60-40)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -124
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.47%
- Brewers Win Probability: 37.53%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Diamondbacks (50-50), Astros (57-42)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -126
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.34%
- Astros Win Probability: 47.66%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Dodgers (58-42), Twins (48-51)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -230
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.13%
- Twins Win Probability: 35.87%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.