Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 11

In a Friday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests, the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL

MASN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Edward Cabrera

Dean Kremer vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Orioles (42-50), Marlins (42-50)

Orioles (42-50), Marlins (42-50) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 51.78%

51.78% Orioles Win Probability: 48.22%

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MARQ

YES and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Chris Flexen

Carlos Rodon vs. Chris Flexen Records: Yankees (51-41), Cubs (55-38)

Yankees (51-41), Cubs (55-38) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.29%

61.29% Cubs Win Probability: 38.71%

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN

NESN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: vs. Drew Rasmussen

vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Red Sox (49-45), Rays (50-43)

Red Sox (49-45), Rays (50-43) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.45%

62.45% Red Sox Win Probability: 37.55%

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and COLR

FDSOH and COLR Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. German Marquez

Chase Burns vs. German Marquez Records: Reds (48-46), Rockies (21-72)

Reds (48-46), Rockies (21-72) Reds Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 65.96%

65.96% Rockies Win Probability: 34.04%

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Luis Castillo

Tarik Skubal vs. Luis Castillo Records: Tigers (59-35), Mariners (48-44)

Tigers (59-35), Mariners (48-44) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.98%

56.98% Mariners Win Probability: 43.02%

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CW33

SCHN and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Jack Leiter

Lance McCullers vs. Jack Leiter Records: Astros (55-38), Rangers (45-48)

Astros (55-38), Rangers (45-48) Astros Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.21%

57.21% Rangers Win Probability: 42.79%

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN2

FDSWI and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Mitchell Parker

Quinn Priester vs. Mitchell Parker Records: Brewers (53-40), Nationals (38-54)

Brewers (53-40), Nationals (38-54) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 62.93%

62.93% Nationals Win Probability: 37.07%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet PT

MNNT and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Paul Skenes

Joe Ryan vs. Paul Skenes Records: Twins (45-48), Pirates (38-56)

Twins (45-48), Pirates (38-56) Twins Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.20%

53.20% Pirates Win Probability: 46.80%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Gavin Williams

Shane Smith vs. Gavin Williams Records: White Sox (31-62), Guardians (43-48)

White Sox (31-62), Guardians (43-48) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 52.14%

52.14% Guardians Win Probability: 47.86%

New York Mets at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and SNY

FDSKC and SNY Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Kodai Senga

Michael Wacha vs. Kodai Senga Records: Royals (46-48), Mets (53-41)

Royals (46-48), Mets (53-41) Mets Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 57.92%

57.92% Royals Win Probability: 42.08%

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSSO

FDSMW and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Grant Holmes

Matthew Liberatore vs. Grant Holmes Records: Cardinals (49-44), Braves (40-51)

Cardinals (49-44), Braves (40-51) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Braves Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 53.15%

53.15% Braves Win Probability: 46.85%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Ryne Nelson

Tyler Anderson vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Angels (45-47), Diamondbacks (46-47)

Angels (45-47), Diamondbacks (46-47) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.80%

60.80% Angels Win Probability: 39.20%

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, SDPA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: vs. Ranger Suarez

vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Padres (49-43), Phillies (54-39)

Padres (49-43), Phillies (54-39) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Padres Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.19%

55.19% Padres Win Probability: 44.81%

Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SNET

NBCS-CA and SNET Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Max Scherzer

Luis Severino vs. Max Scherzer Records: Athletics (38-56), Blue Jays (54-39)

Athletics (38-56), Blue Jays (54-39) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.85%

50.85% Athletics Win Probability: 49.15%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Dustin May

Logan Webb vs. Dustin May Records: Giants (51-43), Dodgers (56-38)

Giants (51-43), Dodgers (56-38) Giants Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.86%

54.86% Dodgers Win Probability: 45.14%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.