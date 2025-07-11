Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 11
In a Friday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests, the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Orioles (42-50), Marlins (42-50)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 51.78%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.22%
Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Chris Flexen
- Records: Yankees (51-41), Cubs (55-38)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.29%
- Cubs Win Probability: 38.71%
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Red Sox (49-45), Rays (50-43)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.45%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 37.55%
Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. German Marquez
- Records: Reds (48-46), Rockies (21-72)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -205
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 65.96%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.04%
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Tigers (59-35), Mariners (48-44)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -196
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.98%
- Mariners Win Probability: 43.02%
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Astros (55-38), Rangers (45-48)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -132
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.21%
- Rangers Win Probability: 42.79%
Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Mitchell Parker
- Records: Brewers (53-40), Nationals (38-54)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -174
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 62.93%
- Nationals Win Probability: 37.07%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Twins (45-48), Pirates (38-56)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -118
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.20%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.80%
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: White Sox (31-62), Guardians (43-48)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 52.14%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.86%
New York Mets at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Royals (46-48), Mets (53-41)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -136
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 57.92%
- Royals Win Probability: 42.08%
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Cardinals (49-44), Braves (40-51)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 53.15%
- Braves Win Probability: 46.85%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Angels (45-47), Diamondbacks (46-47)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.80%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.20%
Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Padres (49-43), Phillies (54-39)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.19%
- Padres Win Probability: 44.81%
Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Athletics (38-56), Blue Jays (54-39)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -146
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.85%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.15%
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Dustin May
- Records: Giants (51-43), Dodgers (56-38)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -126
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 54.86%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 45.14%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.