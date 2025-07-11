FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday's MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 11

In a Friday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests, the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: White Sox (31-62), Guardians (43-48)

Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Edward Cabrera
  • Records: Orioles (42-50), Marlins (42-50)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 51.78%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 48.22%

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Chris Flexen
  • Records: Yankees (51-41), Cubs (55-38)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 61.29%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 38.71%

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Red Sox (49-45), Rays (50-43)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 62.45%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 37.55%

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. German Marquez
  • Records: Reds (48-46), Rockies (21-72)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 65.96%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 34.04%

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Luis Castillo
  • Records: Tigers (59-35), Mariners (48-44)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -196
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 56.98%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 43.02%

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and CW33
  • Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: Astros (55-38), Rangers (45-48)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 57.21%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 42.79%

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Mitchell Parker
  • Records: Brewers (53-40), Nationals (38-54)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 62.93%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 37.07%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Paul Skenes
  • Records: Twins (45-48), Pirates (38-56)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 53.20%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 46.80%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: White Sox (31-62), Guardians (43-48)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 52.14%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 47.86%

New York Mets at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Kodai Senga
  • Records: Royals (46-48), Mets (53-41)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 57.92%
  • Royals Win Probability: 42.08%

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Grant Holmes
  • Records: Cardinals (49-44), Braves (40-51)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 53.15%
  • Braves Win Probability: 46.85%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Ryne Nelson
  • Records: Angels (45-47), Diamondbacks (46-47)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.80%
  • Angels Win Probability: 39.20%

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Ranger Suarez
  • Records: Padres (49-43), Phillies (54-39)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 55.19%
  • Padres Win Probability: 44.81%

Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Max Scherzer
  • Records: Athletics (38-56), Blue Jays (54-39)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.85%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 49.15%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Dustin May
  • Records: Giants (51-43), Dodgers (56-38)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 54.86%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 45.14%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

