Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 9
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Orioles (31-36), Mariners (35-32)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.23%
- Orioles Win Probability: 37.77%
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Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Tigers (27-39), Twins (30-37)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.56%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.44%
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New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: TBS and CLEG and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Gerrit Cole
- Records: Guardians (37-31), Yankees (39-26)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.55%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.45%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Pirates (34-32), Dodgers (42-24)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 55.67%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 44.33%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Marlins (31-35), Diamondbacks (34-31)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 57.95%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.05%
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Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Payton Tolle
- Records: Rays (38-25), Red Sox (27-37)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.55%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.45%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Blue Jays (32-35), Phillies (36-30)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -112
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 57.20%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.80%
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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Dustin May
- Records: Mets (29-36), Cardinals (35-28)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 54.89%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 45.11%
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Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Eisert vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: White Sox (34-31), Braves (45-21)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -154
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 54.84%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.16%
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Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Royals (27-39), Rangers (32-33)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.76%
- Royals Win Probability: 43.24%
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Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Rockies (24-42), Cubs (34-32)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 68.66%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.34%
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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Kai-Wei Teng
- Records: Angels (25-41), Astros (30-37)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.64%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.36%
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Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Padres (33-31), Reds (31-33)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -118
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.05%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.95%
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Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Andrew Alvarez
- Records: Giants (27-39), Nationals (33-33)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -110
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.31%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.69%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Las Vegas Ballpark
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Robert Gasser
- Records: Athletics (31-34), Brewers (40-23)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.60%
- Brewers Win Probability: 49.40%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.