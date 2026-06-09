Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SEAM

MASN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Logan Gilbert

Trevor Rogers vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Orioles (31-36), Mariners (35-32)

Orioles (31-36), Mariners (35-32) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.23%

62.23% Orioles Win Probability: 37.77%

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Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and MNNT

DSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Taj Bradley

Troy Melton vs. Taj Bradley Records: Tigers (27-39), Twins (30-37)

Tigers (27-39), Twins (30-37) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.56%

51.56% Twins Win Probability: 48.44%

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New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: TBS and CLEG and Amazon Prime Video

TBS and CLEG and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Gerrit Cole

Slade Cecconi vs. Gerrit Cole Records: Guardians (37-31), Yankees (39-26)

Guardians (37-31), Yankees (39-26) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.55%

52.55% Guardians Win Probability: 47.45%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Eric Lauer

Paul Skenes vs. Eric Lauer Records: Pirates (34-32), Dodgers (42-24)

Pirates (34-32), Dodgers (42-24) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 55.67%

55.67% Dodgers Win Probability: 44.33%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and ARID

MIAM and ARID Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Zac Gallen

Max Meyer vs. Zac Gallen Records: Marlins (31-35), Diamondbacks (34-31)

Marlins (31-35), Diamondbacks (34-31) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 57.95%

57.95% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.05%

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Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and NESN

RAYS and NESN Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Payton Tolle

Nick Martínez vs. Payton Tolle Records: Rays (38-25), Red Sox (27-37)

Rays (38-25), Red Sox (27-37) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.55%

50.55% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.45%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and NBCS-PH

SN1 and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Zack Wheeler

Dylan Cease vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Blue Jays (32-35), Phillies (36-30)

Blue Jays (32-35), Phillies (36-30) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 57.20%

57.20% Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.80%

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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and CARD

SNY and CARD Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Dustin May

Freddy Peralta vs. Dustin May Records: Mets (29-36), Cardinals (35-28)

Mets (29-36), Cardinals (35-28) Mets Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 54.89%

54.89% Cardinals Win Probability: 45.11%

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Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and BravesVsn

CHSN and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Brandon Eisert vs. Grant Holmes

Brandon Eisert vs. Grant Holmes Records: White Sox (34-31), Braves (45-21)

White Sox (34-31), Braves (45-21) Braves Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 54.84%

54.84% Braves Win Probability: 45.16%

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Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and RSN

ROYL and RSN Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Stephen Kolek vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Royals (27-39), Rangers (32-33)

Royals (27-39), Rangers (32-33) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.76%

56.76% Royals Win Probability: 43.24%

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Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MARQ

COLR and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Colin Rea

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Colin Rea Records: Rockies (24-42), Cubs (34-32)

Rockies (24-42), Cubs (34-32) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 68.66%

68.66% Rockies Win Probability: 31.34%

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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN

ABTV and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Kai-Wei Teng

Walbert Urena vs. Kai-Wei Teng Records: Angels (25-41), Astros (30-37)

Angels (25-41), Astros (30-37) Astros Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.64%

54.64% Angels Win Probability: 45.36%

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Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and CINR

SDPA and CINR Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Chase Burns

Lucas Giolito vs. Chase Burns Records: Padres (33-31), Reds (31-33)

Padres (33-31), Reds (31-33) Reds Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Padres Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.05%

54.05% Padres Win Probability: 45.95%

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Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NATS

NBCS-BA and NATS Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Andrew Alvarez

Adrian Houser vs. Andrew Alvarez Records: Giants (27-39), Nationals (33-33)

Giants (27-39), Nationals (33-33) Giants Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.31%

53.31% Nationals Win Probability: 46.69%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BREW

NBCS-CA and BREW Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Robert Gasser

J.T. Ginn vs. Robert Gasser Records: Athletics (31-34), Brewers (40-23)

Athletics (31-34), Brewers (40-23) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.60%

50.60% Brewers Win Probability: 49.40%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.