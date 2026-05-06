Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 7

The Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB schedule that has plenty of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and RSN

YES and RSN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. MacKenzie Gore

Ryan Weathers vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Yankees (25-11), Rangers (16-19)

Yankees (25-11), Rangers (16-19) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.30%

54.30% Rangers Win Probability: 45.70%

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Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and MNNT

NATS and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Jake Irvin vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Nationals (16-20), Twins (16-20)

Nationals (16-20), Twins (16-20) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.85%

53.85% Nationals Win Probability: 46.15%

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Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and CLEG

ROYL and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Slade Cecconi

Seth Lugo vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Royals (17-19), Guardians (18-19)

Royals (17-19), Guardians (18-19) Royals Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 60.89%

60.89% Guardians Win Probability: 39.11%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and CINR

MARQ and CINR Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Rhett Lowder

Shota Imanaga vs. Rhett Lowder Records: Cubs (24-12), Reds (20-16)

Cubs (24-12), Reds (20-16) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Reds Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 64.44%

64.44% Reds Win Probability: 35.56%

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New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SNY

COLR and SNY Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Christian Scott

José Quintana vs. Christian Scott Records: Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22)

Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22) Mets Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 60.28%

60.28% Rockies Win Probability: 39.72%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet PT

ARID and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Mitch Keller

Zac Gallen vs. Mitch Keller Records: Diamondbacks (17-17), Pirates (19-17)

Diamondbacks (17-17), Pirates (19-17) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.64%

53.64% Pirates Win Probability: 46.36%

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Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and MASN

MIAM and MASN Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Cade Povich

Max Meyer vs. Cade Povich Records: Marlins (16-20), Orioles (16-20)

Marlins (16-20), Orioles (16-20) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 62.68%

62.68% Orioles Win Probability: 37.32%

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Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA

NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. J.T. Ginn

Andrew Painter vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Phillies (16-20), Athletics (18-17)

Phillies (16-20), Athletics (18-17) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.05%

56.05% Athletics Win Probability: 43.95%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Griffin Jax

Jake Bennett vs. Griffin Jax Records: Red Sox (15-21), Rays (24-12)

Red Sox (15-21), Rays (24-12) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.72%

50.72% Rays Win Probability: 49.28%

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St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Matthew Liberatore

Michael King vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Padres (21-14), Cardinals (21-15)

Padres (21-14), Cardinals (21-15) Padres Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 59.89%

59.89% Cardinals Win Probability: 40.11%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.