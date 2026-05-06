Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 7
The Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB schedule that has plenty of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Yankees (25-11), Rangers (16-19)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.30%
- Rangers Win Probability: 45.70%
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Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Nationals (16-20), Twins (16-20)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.85%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.15%
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Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Royals (17-19), Guardians (18-19)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -146
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 60.89%
- Guardians Win Probability: 39.11%
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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Rhett Lowder
- Records: Cubs (24-12), Reds (20-16)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -205
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 64.44%
- Reds Win Probability: 35.56%
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New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Christian Scott
- Records: Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 60.28%
- Rockies Win Probability: 39.72%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Diamondbacks (17-17), Pirates (19-17)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.64%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.36%
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Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Marlins (16-20), Orioles (16-20)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -118
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 62.68%
- Orioles Win Probability: 37.32%
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Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Phillies (16-20), Athletics (18-17)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.05%
- Athletics Win Probability: 43.95%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Griffin Jax
- Records: Red Sox (15-21), Rays (24-12)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.72%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.28%
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St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Padres (21-14), Cardinals (21-15)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -178
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 59.89%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 40.11%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.