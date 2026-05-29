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MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 29

Today's MLB schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Grant Holmes
  • Records: Reds (29-26), Braves (38-19)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 54.13%
  • Reds Win Probability: 45.87%

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San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Paxton Schultz vs. Lucas Giolito
  • Records: Nationals (29-28), Padres (31-24)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 50.79%
  • Padres Win Probability: 49.21%

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Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Pirates (29-28), Twins (27-30)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 51.26%
  • Twins Win Probability: 48.74%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Adam Macko
  • Records: Orioles (26-31), Blue Jays (28-29)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 52.41%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.59%

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Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Walbert Urena
  • Records: Rays (34-19), Angels (22-35)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 61.41%
  • Angels Win Probability: 38.59%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: WPIX and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Max Meyer
  • Records: Mets (23-33), Marlins (26-31)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 52.57%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 47.43%

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Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Tyler Samaniego
  • Records: Guardians (33-25), Red Sox (23-32)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 50.36%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 49.64%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Records: Cardinals (29-25), Cubs (31-26)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 55.71%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 44.29%

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Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Eisert vs. Troy Melton
  • Records: White Sox (29-27), Tigers (22-35)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 57.21%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 42.79%

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Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: CW33 and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Stephen Kolek
  • Records: Rangers (25-31), Royals (22-34)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 58.56%
  • Royals Win Probability: 41.44%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Coleman Crow
  • Records: Astros (26-32), Brewers (33-20)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 55.40%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 44.60%

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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Rockies (20-37), Giants (22-34)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 61.90%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 38.10%

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New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Carlos Rodon
  • Records: Athletics (27-29), Yankees (34-22)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.49%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 42.51%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Zac Gallen
  • Records: Mariners (28-29), Diamondbacks (31-24)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 60.83%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.17%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Zack Wheeler
  • Records: Dodgers (36-20), Phillies (29-27)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 58.40%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 41.60%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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