Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 29
Today's MLB schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Reds (29-26), Braves (38-19)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -134
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.13%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.87%
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San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Paxton Schultz vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Nationals (29-28), Padres (31-24)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 50.79%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.21%
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Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Pirates (29-28), Twins (27-30)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 51.26%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.74%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Adam Macko
- Records: Orioles (26-31), Blue Jays (28-29)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 52.41%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.59%
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Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Walbert Urena
- Records: Rays (34-19), Angels (22-35)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -162
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.41%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.59%
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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Mets (23-33), Marlins (26-31)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -112
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.57%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.43%
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Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Tyler Samaniego
- Records: Guardians (33-25), Red Sox (23-32)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.36%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.64%
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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Cardinals (29-25), Cubs (31-26)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.71%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.29%
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Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Eisert vs. Troy Melton
- Records: White Sox (29-27), Tigers (22-35)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 57.21%
- Tigers Win Probability: 42.79%
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Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Rangers (25-31), Royals (22-34)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 58.56%
- Royals Win Probability: 41.44%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Coleman Crow
- Records: Astros (26-32), Brewers (33-20)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 55.40%
- Brewers Win Probability: 44.60%
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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Rockies (20-37), Giants (22-34)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -148
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 61.90%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.10%
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New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Athletics (27-29), Yankees (34-22)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.49%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.51%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Mariners (28-29), Diamondbacks (31-24)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.83%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.17%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Dodgers (36-20), Phillies (29-27)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.40%
- Phillies Win Probability: 41.60%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.