Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 29

Today's MLB schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and BravesVsn

CINR and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Grant Holmes

Chris Paddack vs. Grant Holmes Records: Reds (29-26), Braves (38-19)

Reds (29-26), Braves (38-19) Braves Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Reds Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.13%

54.13% Reds Win Probability: 45.87%

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San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SDPA

NATS and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Paxton Schultz vs. Lucas Giolito

Paxton Schultz vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Nationals (29-28), Padres (31-24)

Nationals (29-28), Padres (31-24) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Padres Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 50.79%

50.79% Padres Win Probability: 49.21%

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Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Taj Bradley

Jared Jones vs. Taj Bradley Records: Pirates (29-28), Twins (27-30)

Pirates (29-28), Twins (27-30) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Twins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 51.26%

51.26% Twins Win Probability: 48.74%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SN1

MASN and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Adam Macko

Trevor Rogers vs. Adam Macko Records: Orioles (26-31), Blue Jays (28-29)

Orioles (26-31), Blue Jays (28-29) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 52.41%

52.41% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.59%

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Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and ABTV

RAYS and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Walbert Urena

Nick Martínez vs. Walbert Urena Records: Rays (34-19), Angels (22-35)

Rays (34-19), Angels (22-35) Rays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.41%

61.41% Angels Win Probability: 38.59%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and MIAM

WPIX and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Max Meyer

Freddy Peralta vs. Max Meyer Records: Mets (23-33), Marlins (26-31)

Mets (23-33), Marlins (26-31) Mets Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.57%

52.57% Marlins Win Probability: 47.43%

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Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NESN

CLEG and NESN Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Tyler Samaniego

Slade Cecconi vs. Tyler Samaniego Records: Guardians (33-25), Red Sox (23-32)

Guardians (33-25), Red Sox (23-32) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.36%

50.36% Guardians Win Probability: 49.64%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and MARQ

CARD and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Shota Imanaga

Andre Pallante vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Cardinals (29-25), Cubs (31-26)

Cardinals (29-25), Cubs (31-26) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.71%

55.71% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.29%

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Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and DSN

CHSN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Eisert vs. Troy Melton

Brandon Eisert vs. Troy Melton Records: White Sox (29-27), Tigers (22-35)

White Sox (29-27), Tigers (22-35) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 57.21%

57.21% Tigers Win Probability: 42.79%

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Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and ROYL

CW33 and ROYL Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Stephen Kolek

MacKenzie Gore vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Rangers (25-31), Royals (22-34)

Rangers (25-31), Royals (22-34) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Royals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 58.56%

58.56% Royals Win Probability: 41.44%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and BREW

SCHN and BREW Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Coleman Crow

Kai-Wei Teng vs. Coleman Crow Records: Astros (26-32), Brewers (33-20)

Astros (26-32), Brewers (33-20) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.40%

55.40% Brewers Win Probability: 44.60%

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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA

COLR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Logan Webb

Michael Lorenzen vs. Logan Webb Records: Rockies (20-37), Giants (22-34)

Rockies (20-37), Giants (22-34) Giants Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 61.90%

61.90% Rockies Win Probability: 38.10%

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New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Carlos Rodon

Luis Severino vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Athletics (27-29), Yankees (34-22)

Athletics (27-29), Yankees (34-22) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.49%

57.49% Athletics Win Probability: 42.51%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and ARID

SEAM and ARID Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Zac Gallen

George Kirby vs. Zac Gallen Records: Mariners (28-29), Diamondbacks (31-24)

Mariners (28-29), Diamondbacks (31-24) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.83%

60.83% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.17%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Zack Wheeler

Justin Wrobleski vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Dodgers (36-20), Phillies (29-27)

Dodgers (36-20), Phillies (29-27) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.40%

58.40% Phillies Win Probability: 41.60%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.