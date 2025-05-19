Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 19
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Detroit Tigers squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Pirates (15-32), Reds (24-24)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -126
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.84%
- Pirates Win Probability: 42.16%
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Marlins (18-27), Cubs (28-19)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.23%
- Marlins Win Probability: 38.77%
New York Mets at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Red Sox (23-25), Mets (29-18)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -142
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.08%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 38.92%
Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Colton Gordon
- Records: Rays (21-25), Astros (24-22)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -130
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.11%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.89%
Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Brewers (22-25), Orioles (15-30)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.07%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.93%
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 62.75%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.25%
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: White Sox (14-33), Mariners (26-19)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -205
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 66.02%
- White Sox Win Probability: 33.98%
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Keider Montero
- Records: Cardinals (26-21), Tigers (31-16)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -158
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 61.86%
- Tigers Win Probability: 38.14%
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Rockies (8-38), Phillies (28-18)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -275
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 68.77%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.23%
Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Kris Bubic
- Records: Giants (28-19), Royals (26-22)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -122
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 51.78%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.22%
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. José Soriano
- Records: Athletics (22-25), Angels (20-25)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -126
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.73%
- Angels Win Probability: 47.27%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Dodgers (29-18), Diamondbacks (25-22)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.33%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.67%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.