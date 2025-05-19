FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 19

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Detroit Tigers squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Pirates (15-32), Reds (24-24)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 57.84%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 42.16%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Ben Brown
  • Records: Marlins (18-27), Cubs (28-19)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 61.23%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 38.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs. Kodai Senga
  • Records: Red Sox (23-25), Mets (29-18)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 61.08%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 38.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Colton Gordon
  • Records: Rays (21-25), Astros (24-22)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.11%
  • Astros Win Probability: 44.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Dean Kremer
  • Records: Brewers (22-25), Orioles (15-30)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 54.07%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.93%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Logan Allen
  • Records: Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 62.75%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 37.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Luis Castillo
  • Records: White Sox (14-33), Mariners (26-19)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -205
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 66.02%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 33.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Keider Montero
  • Records: Cardinals (26-21), Tigers (31-16)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 61.86%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 38.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Rockies (8-38), Phillies (28-18)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -275
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 68.77%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 31.23%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Kris Bubic
  • Records: Giants (28-19), Royals (26-22)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 51.78%
  • Giants Win Probability: 48.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. José Soriano
  • Records: Athletics (22-25), Angels (20-25)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 52.73%
  • Angels Win Probability: 47.27%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • Records: Dodgers (29-18), Diamondbacks (25-22)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 55.33%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.67%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup