Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 19

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Detroit Tigers squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT and FDSOH

Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Nick Lodolo

Mitch Keller vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Pirates (15-32), Reds (24-24)

Pirates (15-32), Reds (24-24) Reds Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.84%

57.84% Pirates Win Probability: 42.16%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and MARQ

FDSFL and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Ben Brown

Edward Cabrera vs. Ben Brown Records: Marlins (18-27), Cubs (28-19)

Marlins (18-27), Cubs (28-19) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.23%

61.23% Marlins Win Probability: 38.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SNY

NESN and SNY Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs. Kodai Senga

Hunter Dobbins vs. Kodai Senga Records: Red Sox (23-25), Mets (29-18)

Red Sox (23-25), Mets (29-18) Mets Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.08%

61.08% Red Sox Win Probability: 38.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SCHN

FDSSUN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Colton Gordon

Ryan Pepiot vs. Colton Gordon Records: Rays (21-25), Astros (24-22)

Rays (21-25), Astros (24-22) Rays Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.11%

55.11% Astros Win Probability: 44.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN

FDSWI and MASN Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Dean Kremer

Quinn Priester vs. Dean Kremer Records: Brewers (22-25), Orioles (15-30)

Brewers (22-25), Orioles (15-30) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.07%

54.07% Orioles Win Probability: 45.93%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Logan Allen

Bailey Ober vs. Logan Allen Records: Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21)

Twins (26-21), Guardians (25-21) Twins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 62.75%

62.75% Guardians Win Probability: 37.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ROOT Sports NW

CHSN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Luis Castillo

Davis Martin vs. Luis Castillo Records: White Sox (14-33), Mariners (26-19)

White Sox (14-33), Mariners (26-19) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 66.02%

66.02% White Sox Win Probability: 33.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSDET

FDSMW and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Keider Montero

Sonny Gray vs. Keider Montero Records: Cardinals (26-21), Tigers (31-16)

Cardinals (26-21), Tigers (31-16) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.86%

61.86% Tigers Win Probability: 38.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH

COLR and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Kyle Freeland vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Rockies (8-38), Phillies (28-18)

Rockies (8-38), Phillies (28-18) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 68.77%

68.77% Rockies Win Probability: 31.23%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSKC

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Kris Bubic

Robbie Ray vs. Kris Bubic Records: Giants (28-19), Royals (26-22)

Giants (28-19), Royals (26-22) Giants Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Royals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 51.78%

51.78% Giants Win Probability: 48.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW

NBCS-CA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. José Soriano

J.T. Ginn vs. José Soriano Records: Athletics (22-25), Angels (20-25)

Athletics (22-25), Angels (20-25) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.73%

52.73% Angels Win Probability: 47.27%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Landon Knack vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Dodgers (29-18), Diamondbacks (25-22)

Dodgers (29-18), Diamondbacks (25-22) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.33%

55.33% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.67%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.