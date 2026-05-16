PGA Championship Third Round Tee Times, Betting Odds for Today
We're on to the third round!
Here are the Round 3 tee times today for every golfer.
All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
PGA Championship Tee Times Today: Third Round Saturday
Tee Time
Player
Player
|7:45 AM
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Alex Noren
|7:54 AM
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Michael Brennan
|8:03 AM
|Taylor Pendrith
|John Keefer
|8:12 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|William Mouw
|8:21 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Brian Campbell
|8:30 AM
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Daniel Berger
|8:39 AM
|Luke Donald
|Elvis Smylie
PGA Championship Odds
Golfer
Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+350
|Cameron Young
|+850
|Maverick McNealy
|+1200
|Ludvig Åberg
|+1200
|Min Woo Lee
|+1300
|Chris Gotterup
|+1300
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1500
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.