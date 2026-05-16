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Golf

PGA Championship Third Round Tee Times, Betting Odds for Today

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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PGA Championship Third Round Tee Times, Betting Odds for Today

We're on to the third round!

Here are the Round 3 tee times today for every golfer.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

PGA Championship Tee Times Today: Third Round Saturday

Tee Time
Player
Player
7:45 AMJhonattan VegasAlex Noren
7:54 AMNicolai HøjgaardMichael Brennan
8:03 AMTaylor PendrithJohn Keefer
8:12 AMChristiaan BezuidenhoutWilliam Mouw
8:21 AMShane LowryBrian Campbell
8:30 AMRasmus Neergaard-PetersenDaniel Berger
8:39 AMLuke DonaldElvis Smylie

PGA Championship Odds

Golfer
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+350
Cameron Young+850
Maverick McNealy+1200
Ludvig Åberg+1200
Min Woo Lee+1300
Chris Gotterup+1300
Hideki Matsuyama+1500

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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