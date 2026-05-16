PGA Championship Third Round Tee Times, Betting Odds for Today

We're on to the third round!

Here are the Round 3 tee times today for every golfer.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

PGA Championship Tee Times Today: Third Round Saturday

Tee Time Player Player 7:45 AM Jhonattan Vegas Alex Noren 7:54 AM Nicolai Højgaard Michael Brennan 8:03 AM Taylor Pendrith John Keefer 8:12 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout William Mouw 8:21 AM Shane Lowry Brian Campbell 8:30 AM Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Daniel Berger 8:39 AM Luke Donald Elvis Smylie View Full Table ChevronDown

PGA Championship Odds

Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +350 Cameron Young +850 Maverick McNealy +1200 Ludvig Åberg +1200 Min Woo Lee +1300 Chris Gotterup +1300 Hideki Matsuyama +1500 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.