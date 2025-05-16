FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 16

In a Friday MLB schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups, the New York Mets versus the New York Yankees is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Shane Smith
  • Records: Cubs (25-19), White Sox (14-30)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -230
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 61.85%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 38.15%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Tanner Bibee
  • Records: Reds (21-24), Guardians (25-18)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 55.69%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 44.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Andrew Heaney
  • Records: Phillies (25-18), Pirates (15-29)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -230
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 65.97%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 34.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Orioles (15-27), Nationals (18-27)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 54.54%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 45.46%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Tylor Megill
  • Records: Yankees (25-18), Mets (28-16)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 51.35%
  • Mets Win Probability: 48.65%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Jack Flaherty
  • Records: Blue Jays (21-22), Tigers (29-15)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 58.86%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.14%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Marlins (16-26), Rays (20-23)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.02%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 44.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Chris Sale
  • Records: Red Sox (22-23), Braves (22-22)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 52.79%
  • Braves Win Probability: 47.21%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Andre Pallante
  • Records: Royals (25-20), Cardinals (24-20)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 57.47%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 42.53%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Lance McCullers
  • Records: Rangers (24-21), Astros (22-21)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 57.91%
  • Astros Win Probability: 42.09%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Joe Ryan
  • Records: Brewers (21-23), Twins (24-20)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 53.94%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 46.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Logan Evans
  • Records: Padres (27-15), Mariners (23-19)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 57.62%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 42.38%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Carson Palmquist
  • Records: Diamondbacks (23-21), Rockies (7-36)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -420
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +330

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 71.79%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 28.21%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Jack Kochanowicz
  • Records: Dodgers (29-15), Angels (17-25)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 65.59%
  • Angels Win Probability: 34.41%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. JP Sears
  • Records: Giants (25-19), Athletics (22-22)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -200
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 64.21%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 35.79%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup