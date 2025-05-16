Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 16

In a Friday MLB schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups, the New York Mets versus the New York Yankees is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and CHSN

MLB Network, MARQ and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Shane Smith

Cade Horton vs. Shane Smith Records: Cubs (25-19), White Sox (14-30)

Cubs (25-19), White Sox (14-30) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.85%

61.85% White Sox Win Probability: 38.15%

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and CLEG

FDSOH and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Tanner Bibee

Brady Singer vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Reds (21-24), Guardians (25-18)

Reds (21-24), Guardians (25-18) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.69%

55.69% Guardians Win Probability: 44.31%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Andrew Heaney

Ranger Suarez vs. Andrew Heaney Records: Phillies (25-18), Pirates (15-29)

Phillies (25-18), Pirates (15-29) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 65.97%

65.97% Pirates Win Probability: 34.03%

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and MASN2

MASN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. MacKenzie Gore

Cade Povich vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Orioles (15-27), Nationals (18-27)

Orioles (15-27), Nationals (18-27) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 54.54%

54.54% Nationals Win Probability: 45.46%

New York Mets at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and WPIX

YES and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Tylor Megill

Carlos Rodon vs. Tylor Megill Records: Yankees (25-18), Mets (28-16)

Yankees (25-18), Mets (28-16) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Mets Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.35%

51.35% Mets Win Probability: 48.65%

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and FDSDET

MLB Network, SN1 and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Jack Flaherty

Bowden Francis vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Blue Jays (21-22), Tigers (29-15)

Blue Jays (21-22), Tigers (29-15) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 58.86%

58.86% Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.14%

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN

FDSFL and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Taj Bradley

Max Meyer vs. Taj Bradley Records: Marlins (16-26), Rays (20-23)

Marlins (16-26), Rays (20-23) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.02%

55.02% Marlins Win Probability: 44.98%

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and FDSSO

MLB Network, NESN and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Chris Sale

Garrett Crochet vs. Chris Sale Records: Red Sox (22-23), Braves (22-22)

Red Sox (22-23), Braves (22-22) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Braves Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 52.79%

52.79% Braves Win Probability: 47.21%

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSMW

FDSKC and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Andre Pallante

Cole Ragans vs. Andre Pallante Records: Royals (25-20), Cardinals (24-20)

Royals (25-20), Cardinals (24-20) Royals Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 57.47%

57.47% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.53%

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Lance McCullers

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Lance McCullers Records: Rangers (24-21), Astros (22-21)

Rangers (24-21), Astros (22-21) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Astros Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.91%

57.91% Astros Win Probability: 42.09%

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MNNT

FDSWI and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Joe Ryan

Chad Patrick vs. Joe Ryan Records: Brewers (21-23), Twins (24-20)

Brewers (21-23), Twins (24-20) Twins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.94%

53.94% Brewers Win Probability: 46.06%

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Logan Evans

Stephen Kolek vs. Logan Evans Records: Padres (27-15), Mariners (23-19)

Padres (27-15), Mariners (23-19) Padres Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.62%

57.62% Mariners Win Probability: 42.38%

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Carson Palmquist

Corbin Burnes vs. Carson Palmquist Records: Diamondbacks (23-21), Rockies (7-36)

Diamondbacks (23-21), Rockies (7-36) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -420

-420 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +330

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 71.79%

71.79% Rockies Win Probability: 28.21%

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSW

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Dustin May vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Dodgers (29-15), Angels (17-25)

Dodgers (29-15), Angels (17-25) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300

-300 Angels Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 65.59%

65.59% Angels Win Probability: 34.41%

Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. JP Sears

Logan Webb vs. JP Sears Records: Giants (25-19), Athletics (22-22)

Giants (25-19), Athletics (22-22) Giants Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 64.21%

64.21% Athletics Win Probability: 35.79%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.