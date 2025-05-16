Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 16
In a Friday MLB schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups, the New York Mets versus the New York Yankees is a game to see. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Cubs (25-19), White Sox (14-30)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -230
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.85%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.15%
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Reds (21-24), Guardians (25-18)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.69%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.31%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Andrew Heaney
- Records: Phillies (25-18), Pirates (15-29)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -230
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 65.97%
- Pirates Win Probability: 34.03%
Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Orioles (15-27), Nationals (18-27)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 54.54%
- Nationals Win Probability: 45.46%
New York Mets at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Tylor Megill
- Records: Yankees (25-18), Mets (28-16)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 51.35%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.65%
Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SN1 and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Blue Jays (21-22), Tigers (29-15)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 58.86%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.14%
Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Marlins (16-26), Rays (20-23)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.02%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.98%
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Red Sox (22-23), Braves (22-22)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 52.79%
- Braves Win Probability: 47.21%
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Royals (25-20), Cardinals (24-20)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -148
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 57.47%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.53%
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Lance McCullers
- Records: Rangers (24-21), Astros (22-21)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.91%
- Astros Win Probability: 42.09%
Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Brewers (21-23), Twins (24-20)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.94%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.06%
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek vs. Logan Evans
- Records: Padres (27-15), Mariners (23-19)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -156
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.62%
- Mariners Win Probability: 42.38%
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Carson Palmquist
- Records: Diamondbacks (23-21), Rockies (7-36)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -420
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +330
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 71.79%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.21%
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Dodgers (29-15), Angels (17-25)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +245
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 65.59%
- Angels Win Probability: 34.41%
Athletics at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. JP Sears
- Records: Giants (25-19), Athletics (22-22)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -200
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 64.21%
- Athletics Win Probability: 35.79%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.