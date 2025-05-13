Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (20-20) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (18-22)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and FDSSUN

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-136) | TB: (+116)

TOR: (-136) | TB: (+116) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184)

TOR: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.86 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 3-2, 4.93 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (1-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Shane Baz (3-2, 4.93 ERA). Berrios' team is 5-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Berrios' team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 4-3-0 ATS in Baz's seven starts with a set spread. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for two Baz starts this season -- they split the games.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.4%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Rays reveal Toronto as the favorite (-136) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rays. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -184.

The Blue Jays-Rays game on May 13 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with seven wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won three of four games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 20 of 39 chances this season.

In 39 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 25-14-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 44.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-10).

Tampa Bay has a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Rays have played in 39 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-22-2).

The Rays have a 17-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

George Springer leads Toronto in OBP (.404) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .297 batting average while slugging .517.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 19th in slugging.

Springer hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seven doubles, four home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .285 and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualified, he ranks 37th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .716, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Anthony Santander is batting .196 with a .275 OBP and 16 RBI for Toronto this season.

Santander heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz is hitting .238 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is 105th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jonathan Aranda leads his team with 39 hits and a .429 OBP, with a team-high .553 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .342.

His batting average is fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 12th in slugging.

Junior Caminero has six doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .248.

Kameron Misner is hitting .260 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!