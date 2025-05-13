Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (27-15) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-28)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and SportsNet PT

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-250) | PIT: (+205)

NYM: (-250) | PIT: (+205) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-118) | PIT: +1.5 (-102)

NYM: -1.5 (-118) | PIT: +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 4-2, 1.16 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-4, 4.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (4-2) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (1-4) will take the ball for the Pirates. Senga and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Senga's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). The Pirates have a 2-6-0 ATS record in Keller's eight starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 1-4 in Keller's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (67.2%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while New York is a -250 favorite at home.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Mets are -118 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -102.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Pirates on May 13 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (70%) in those contests.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -250 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 41 opportunities.

The Mets are 21-20-0 against the spread in their 41 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-18).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 41 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-22-2).

The Pirates have put together a 16-25-0 record ATS this season (covering only 39% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in OBP (.428) and total hits (49) this season. He's batting .318 batting average while slugging .604.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fourth in slugging.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.506) thanks to 16 extra-base hits. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 17th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Lindor takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Juan Soto has 39 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.372/.465.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .225 with a .287 OBP and 25 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has accumulated an on-base percentage of .369 and has 31 hits, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .238 and slugging .462.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 50th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .254 with seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .204.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads his team with a .313 slugging percentage.

Mets vs Pirates Head to Head

5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2024: 14-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/16/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2023: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!