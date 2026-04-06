Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 6
The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Rays (4-5), Cubs (4-5)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.18%
- Rays Win Probability: 44.82%
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Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Guardians (6-4), Royals (4-5)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 51.61%
- Guardians Win Probability: 48.39%
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San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. German Marquez
- Records: Pirates (6-3), Padres (4-5)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.55%
- Padres Win Probability: 47.45%
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Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Brandon Williamson
- Records: Marlins (6-3), Reds (6-3)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 57.78%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.22%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Nationals (3-6), Cardinals (5-4)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.71%
- Nationals Win Probability: 47.29%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Records: Red Sox (2-7), Brewers (7-2)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 53.01%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.99%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SNET and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Blue Jays (4-5), Dodgers (7-2)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.66%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.34%
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Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Twins (3-6), Tigers (4-5)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -122
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 52.29%
- Twins Win Probability: 47.71%
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Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Taylor vs.
- Records: White Sox (4-5), Orioles (3-6)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 60.32%
- Orioles Win Probability: 39.68%
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Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Rangers (4-5), Mariners (4-6)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.59%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.41%
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Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Cody Bolton
- Records: Rockies (3-6), Astros (6-4)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -164
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 65.61%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.39%
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Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Angels (5-5), Braves (6-4)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -172
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 58.11%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.89%
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Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH+
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Andrew Painter
- Records: Giants (3-7), Phillies (5-4)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -118
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 50.47%
- Phillies Win Probability: 49.53%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.