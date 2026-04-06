Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 6

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MARQ

RAYS and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Jameson Taillon

Shane McClanahan vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Rays (4-5), Cubs (4-5)

Rays (4-5), Cubs (4-5) Rays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.18%

55.18% Rays Win Probability: 44.82%

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Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and ROYL

CLEG and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Michael Wacha

Tanner Bibee vs. Michael Wacha Records: Guardians (6-4), Royals (4-5)

Guardians (6-4), Royals (4-5) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 51.61%

51.61% Guardians Win Probability: 48.39%

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San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SDPA

SportsNet PT and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. German Marquez

Bubba Chandler vs. German Marquez Records: Pirates (6-3), Padres (4-5)

Pirates (6-3), Padres (4-5) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.55%

52.55% Padres Win Probability: 47.45%

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Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CINR

MIAM and CINR Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Brandon Williamson

Janson Junk vs. Brandon Williamson Records: Marlins (6-3), Reds (6-3)

Marlins (6-3), Reds (6-3) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Reds Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 57.78%

57.78% Reds Win Probability: 42.22%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and CARD

NATS and CARD Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Andre Pallante

Zack Littell vs. Andre Pallante Records: Nationals (3-6), Cardinals (5-4)

Nationals (3-6), Cardinals (5-4) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.71%

52.71% Nationals Win Probability: 47.29%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and BREW

NESN and BREW Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Brandon Woodruff

Brayan Bello vs. Brandon Woodruff Records: Red Sox (2-7), Brewers (7-2)

Red Sox (2-7), Brewers (7-2) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 53.01%

53.01% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.99%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SNET and SportsNet LA

Fox Sports 1 and SNET and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Justin Wrobleski

Max Scherzer vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Blue Jays (4-5), Dodgers (7-2)

Blue Jays (4-5), Dodgers (7-2) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.66%

54.66% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.34%

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Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and DSN

MNNT and DSN Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Casey Mize

Joe Ryan vs. Casey Mize Records: Twins (3-6), Tigers (4-5)

Twins (3-6), Tigers (4-5) Twins Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 52.29%

52.29% Twins Win Probability: 47.71%

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Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MASN

CHSN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Grant Taylor vs.

Grant Taylor vs. Records: White Sox (4-5), Orioles (3-6)

White Sox (4-5), Orioles (3-6) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 60.32%

60.32% Orioles Win Probability: 39.68%

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Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SEAM

RSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Logan Gilbert

Jacob deGrom vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Rangers (4-5), Mariners (4-6)

Rangers (4-5), Mariners (4-6) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.59%

52.59% Rangers Win Probability: 47.41%

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Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SCHN

COLR and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Cody Bolton

Ryan Feltner vs. Cody Bolton Records: Rockies (3-6), Astros (6-4)

Rockies (3-6), Astros (6-4) Astros Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 65.61%

65.61% Rockies Win Probability: 34.39%

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Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and BravesVsn

FDSW and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Chris Sale

José Soriano vs. Chris Sale Records: Angels (5-5), Braves (6-4)

Angels (5-5), Braves (6-4) Braves Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Angels Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 58.11%

58.11% Angels Win Probability: 41.89%

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Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH+

NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH+ Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Andrew Painter

Adrian Houser vs. Andrew Painter Records: Giants (3-7), Phillies (5-4)

Giants (3-7), Phillies (5-4) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Giants Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 50.47%

50.47% Phillies Win Probability: 49.53%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.