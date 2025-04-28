FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday's MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 28

The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Detroit Tigers playing the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN2 and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Griffin Alexander Canning
  • Records: Nationals (13-15), Mets (19-9)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 52.01%
  • Mets Win Probability: 47.99%

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Bailey Ober
  • Records: Guardians (15-12), Twins (12-16)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 53.46%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 46.54%

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Orioles (10-17), Yankees (17-11)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 55.07%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 44.93%

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Andre Pallante
  • Records: Reds (15-13), Cardinals (12-16)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 52.73%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 47.27%

Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Patrick Alan Corbin vs. JP Sears
  • Records: Rangers (15-13), Athletics (14-14)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 55.41%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 44.59%

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN2 and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Jack Flaherty
  • Records: Astros (14-13), Tigers (18-10)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 53.45%
  • Astros Win Probability: 46.55%

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Rockies (4-23), Braves (12-15)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -176
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 55.68%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 44.32%

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Edward Brany Cabrera
  • Records: Dodgers (18-10), Marlins (12-15)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 64.64%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 35.36%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

