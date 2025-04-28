Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 28
The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Detroit Tigers playing the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN2 and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Griffin Alexander Canning
- Records: Nationals (13-15), Mets (19-9)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -154
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 52.01%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.99%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Guardians (15-12), Twins (12-16)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.46%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.54%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Will Warren
- Records: Orioles (10-17), Yankees (17-11)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.07%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.93%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Reds (15-13), Cardinals (12-16)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.73%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.27%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Alan Corbin vs. JP Sears
- Records: Rangers (15-13), Athletics (14-14)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.41%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.59%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN2 and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Astros (14-13), Tigers (18-10)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.45%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Rockies (4-23), Braves (12-15)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -176
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.68%
- Rockies Win Probability: 44.32%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Edward Brany Cabrera
- Records: Dodgers (18-10), Marlins (12-15)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +245
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.64%
- Marlins Win Probability: 35.36%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.