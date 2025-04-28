Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 28

The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Detroit Tigers playing the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN2 and SNY

MLB Network, MASN2 and SNY Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Griffin Alexander Canning

Trevor Williams vs. Griffin Alexander Canning Records: Nationals (13-15), Mets (19-9)

Nationals (13-15), Mets (19-9) Mets Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 52.01%

52.01% Mets Win Probability: 47.99%

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Bailey Ober

Gavin Williams vs. Bailey Ober Records: Guardians (15-12), Twins (12-16)

Guardians (15-12), Twins (12-16) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Twins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.46%

53.46% Guardians Win Probability: 46.54%

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and YES

MASN and YES Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Will Warren

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Will Warren Records: Orioles (10-17), Yankees (17-11)

Orioles (10-17), Yankees (17-11) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.07%

55.07% Orioles Win Probability: 44.93%

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSMW

MLB Network, FDSOH and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Andre Pallante

Nick Martínez vs. Andre Pallante Records: Reds (15-13), Cardinals (12-16)

Reds (15-13), Cardinals (12-16) Reds Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.73%

52.73% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.27%

Athletics at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA

RSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Patrick Alan Corbin vs. JP Sears

Patrick Alan Corbin vs. JP Sears Records: Rangers (15-13), Athletics (14-14)

Rangers (15-13), Athletics (14-14) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.41%

55.41% Athletics Win Probability: 44.59%

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN2 and FDSDET

SCHN2 and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco vs. Jack Flaherty

Ronel Blanco vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Astros (14-13), Tigers (18-10)

Astros (14-13), Tigers (18-10) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Astros Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.45%

53.45% Astros Win Probability: 46.55%

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSSO

COLR and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Bryce Elder

Ryan Feltner vs. Bryce Elder Records: Rockies (4-23), Braves (12-15)

Rockies (4-23), Braves (12-15) Braves Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.68%

55.68% Rockies Win Probability: 44.32%

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSFL

SportsNet LA and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Edward Brany Cabrera

Dustin May vs. Edward Brany Cabrera Records: Dodgers (18-10), Marlins (12-15)

Dodgers (18-10), Marlins (12-15) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300

-300 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.64%

64.64% Marlins Win Probability: 35.36%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.