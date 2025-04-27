FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 27

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday's MLB schedule, including the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Chicago Cubs. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN2 and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Tylor Megill
  • Records: Nationals (12-15), Mets (19-8)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 58.84%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 41.16%

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Yankees (15-11), Blue Jays (13-13)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 56.35%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.65%

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Dean Kremer
  • Records: Tigers (16-10), Orioles (10-15)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 60.93%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 39.07%

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Brayan Bello
  • Records: Guardians (15-11), Red Sox (15-14)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 50.80%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 49.20%

Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. José Soriano
  • Records: Twins (11-16), Angels (12-14)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 63.62%
  • Angels Win Probability: 36.38%

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kristofer Sime Bubic vs. Hunter Brown
  • Records: Royals (13-14), Astros (13-12)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 54.79%
  • Astros Win Probability: 45.21%

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMWX and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. José Quintana
  • Records: Cardinals (12-15), Brewers (13-15)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 52.30%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 47.70%

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Rockies (4-22), Reds (14-13)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 63.39%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 36.61%

Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido vs. Davis Martin
  • Records: Athletics (13-14), White Sox (7-20)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -215
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 58.18%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 41.82%

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: Giants (18-10), Rangers (15-12)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 63.29%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 36.71%

Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Padres (17-9), Rays (12-14)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 57.24%
  • Rays Win Probability: 42.76%

Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Max Meyer
  • Records: Mariners (14-12), Marlins (12-13)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 67.82%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 32.18%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Bailey Falter
  • Records: Dodgers (16-10), Pirates (11-16)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -330
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +265

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 66.51%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 33.49%

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Spencer Schwellenbach
  • Records: Diamondbacks (14-12), Braves (11-14)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.26%
  • Braves Win Probability: 48.74%

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Christopher Michael Bassitt
  • Records: Yankees (15-11), Blue Jays (13-13)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 65.04%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.96%

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Aaron Nola
  • Records: Cubs (17-11), Phillies (14-13)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 51.52%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 48.48%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

