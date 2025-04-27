Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 27
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday's MLB schedule, including the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Chicago Cubs. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Tylor Megill
- Records: Nationals (12-15), Mets (19-8)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -148
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 58.84%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.16%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Yankees (15-11), Blue Jays (13-13)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 56.35%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Tigers (16-10), Orioles (10-15)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.93%
- Orioles Win Probability: 39.07%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Guardians (15-11), Red Sox (15-14)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -110
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.80%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.20%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. José Soriano
- Records: Twins (11-16), Angels (12-14)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -158
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 63.62%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.38%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Kristofer Sime Bubic vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Royals (13-14), Astros (13-12)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -124
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 54.79%
- Astros Win Probability: 45.21%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMWX and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. José Quintana
- Records: Cardinals (12-15), Brewers (13-15)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.30%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.70%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Rockies (4-22), Reds (14-13)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 63.39%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.61%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Athletics (13-14), White Sox (7-20)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -215
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 58.18%
- White Sox Win Probability: 41.82%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Giants (18-10), Rangers (15-12)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -136
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 63.29%
- Rangers Win Probability: 36.71%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Padres (17-9), Rays (12-14)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.24%
- Rays Win Probability: 42.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Mariners (14-12), Marlins (12-13)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 67.82%
- Marlins Win Probability: 32.18%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Bailey Falter
- Records: Dodgers (16-10), Pirates (11-16)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -330
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +265
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 66.51%
- Pirates Win Probability: 33.49%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Spencer Schwellenbach
- Records: Diamondbacks (14-12), Braves (11-14)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.26%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Christopher Michael Bassitt
- Records: Yankees (15-11), Blue Jays (13-13)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.04%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.96%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Cubs (17-11), Phillies (14-13)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.52%
- Phillies Win Probability: 48.48%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.