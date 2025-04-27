Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 27

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday's MLB schedule, including the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Chicago Cubs. Take a look at at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and WPIX

MASN2 and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Tylor Megill

Mitchell Parker vs. Tylor Megill Records: Nationals (12-15), Mets (19-8)

Nationals (12-15), Mets (19-8) Mets Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 58.84%

58.84% Nationals Win Probability: 41.16%

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SN1

MLB Network, YES and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Kevin Gausman

Max Fried vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Yankees (15-11), Blue Jays (13-13)

Yankees (15-11), Blue Jays (13-13) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 56.35%

56.35% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.65%

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2

MLB Network, FDSDET and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Dean Kremer

Tarik Skubal vs. Dean Kremer Records: Tigers (16-10), Orioles (10-15)

Tigers (16-10), Orioles (10-15) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.93%

60.93% Orioles Win Probability: 39.07%

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NESN

CLEG and NESN Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Brayan Bello

Logan Allen vs. Brayan Bello Records: Guardians (15-11), Red Sox (15-14)

Guardians (15-11), Red Sox (15-14) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.80%

50.80% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.20%

Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and FDSW

MNNT and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. José Soriano

Joe Ryan vs. José Soriano Records: Twins (11-16), Angels (12-14)

Twins (11-16), Angels (12-14) Twins Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Angels Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 63.62%

63.62% Angels Win Probability: 36.38%

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and SCHN

FDSKC and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Kristofer Sime Bubic vs. Hunter Brown

Kristofer Sime Bubic vs. Hunter Brown Records: Royals (13-14), Astros (13-12)

Royals (13-14), Astros (13-12) Astros Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Royals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 54.79%

54.79% Astros Win Probability: 45.21%

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMWX and FDSWI

FDSMWX and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. José Quintana

Erick Fedde vs. José Quintana Records: Cardinals (12-15), Brewers (13-15)

Cardinals (12-15), Brewers (13-15) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.30%

52.30% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.70%

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSOH

COLR and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Nick Lodolo

Ryan Feltner vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Rockies (4-22), Reds (14-13)

Rockies (4-22), Reds (14-13) Reds Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 63.39%

63.39% Rockies Win Probability: 36.61%

Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN

NBCS-CA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido vs. Davis Martin

Osvaldo Bido vs. Davis Martin Records: Athletics (13-14), White Sox (7-20)

Athletics (13-14), White Sox (7-20) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 58.18%

58.18% White Sox Win Probability: 41.82%

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and RSN

NBCS-BA and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. Jack Leiter

Jordan Hicks vs. Jack Leiter Records: Giants (18-10), Rangers (15-12)

Giants (18-10), Rangers (15-12) Giants Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 63.29%

63.29% Rangers Win Probability: 36.71%

Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSSUN

SDPA and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Zack Littell

Randy Vasquez vs. Zack Littell Records: Padres (17-9), Rays (12-14)

Padres (17-9), Rays (12-14) Padres Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.24%

57.24% Rays Win Probability: 42.76%

Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL

ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Max Meyer

Bryce Miller vs. Max Meyer Records: Mariners (14-12), Marlins (12-13)

Mariners (14-12), Marlins (12-13) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 67.82%

67.82% Marlins Win Probability: 32.18%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Bailey Falter

Tyler Glasnow vs. Bailey Falter Records: Dodgers (16-10), Pirates (11-16)

Dodgers (16-10), Pirates (11-16) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -330

-330 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +265

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 66.51%

66.51% Pirates Win Probability: 33.49%

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSSO

ARID and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Spencer Schwellenbach Records: Diamondbacks (14-12), Braves (11-14)

Diamondbacks (14-12), Braves (11-14) Braves Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.26%

51.26% Braves Win Probability: 48.74%

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Aaron Nola

Jameson Taillon vs. Aaron Nola Records: Cubs (17-11), Phillies (14-13)

Cubs (17-11), Phillies (14-13) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.52%

51.52% Phillies Win Probability: 48.48%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.