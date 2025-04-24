FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 24

The MLB schedule on Thursday is sure to please. The outings include the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Shane Smith
  • Records: Twins (8-15), White Sox (5-18)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -225
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 68.34%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 31.66%

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Garrett Nolan Crochet vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Red Sox (14-11), Mariners (12-11)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 51.93%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 48.07%

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Chase Dollander
  • Records: Royals (10-14), Rockies (4-18)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -275
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 72.03%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 27.97%

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Tobias Myers
  • Records: Giants (15-9), Brewers (13-11)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 52.16%
  • Giants Win Probability: 47.84%

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Cade Povich
  • Records: Nationals (10-13), Orioles (9-13)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 51.69%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 48.31%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:29 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler John Anderson vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
  • Records: Angels (11-11), Pirates (9-15)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 51.27%
  • Angels Win Probability: 48.73%

Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Corbin Brian Burnes vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Diamondbacks (14-9), Rays (9-14)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.27%
  • Rays Win Probability: 48.73%

Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Jacob Anthony deGrom
  • Records: Athletics (10-13), Rangers (14-9)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 52.16%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 47.84%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

