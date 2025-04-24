Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 24
The MLB schedule on Thursday is sure to please. The outings include the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Twins (8-15), White Sox (5-18)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -225
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 68.34%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.66%
Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Nolan Crochet vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Red Sox (14-11), Mariners (12-11)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.93%
- Mariners Win Probability: 48.07%
Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Chase Dollander
- Records: Royals (10-14), Rockies (4-18)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -275
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 72.03%
- Rockies Win Probability: 27.97%
Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Tobias Myers
- Records: Giants (15-9), Brewers (13-11)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -134
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.16%
- Giants Win Probability: 47.84%
Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Nationals (10-13), Orioles (9-13)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 51.69%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.31%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:29 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler John Anderson vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
- Records: Angels (11-11), Pirates (9-15)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -152
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 51.27%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.73%
Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Corbin Brian Burnes vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Diamondbacks (14-9), Rays (9-14)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.27%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.73%
Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Jacob Anthony deGrom
- Records: Athletics (10-13), Rangers (14-9)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.16%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.84%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.