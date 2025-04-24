Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 24

The MLB schedule on Thursday is sure to please. The outings include the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and CHSN

MLB Network, MNNT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Shane Smith

Chris Paddack vs. Shane Smith Records: Twins (8-15), White Sox (5-18)

Twins (8-15), White Sox (5-18) Twins Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 68.34%

68.34% White Sox Win Probability: 31.66%

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, NESN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Garrett Nolan Crochet vs. Bryan Woo

Garrett Nolan Crochet vs. Bryan Woo Records: Red Sox (14-11), Mariners (12-11)

Red Sox (14-11), Mariners (12-11) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.93%

51.93% Mariners Win Probability: 48.07%

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and COLR

FDSKC and COLR Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Chase Dollander

Cole Ragans vs. Chase Dollander Records: Royals (10-14), Rockies (4-18)

Royals (10-14), Rockies (4-18) Royals Moneyline Odds: -275

-275 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +225

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 72.03%

72.03% Rockies Win Probability: 27.97%

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSWI

NBCS-BA and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Tobias Myers

Landen Roupp vs. Tobias Myers Records: Giants (15-9), Brewers (13-11)

Giants (15-9), Brewers (13-11) Giants Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.16%

52.16% Giants Win Probability: 47.84%

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and MASN2

MLB Network, MASN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Cade Povich

MacKenzie Gore vs. Cade Povich Records: Nationals (10-13), Orioles (9-13)

Nationals (10-13), Orioles (9-13) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 51.69%

51.69% Orioles Win Probability: 48.31%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:29 p.m. ET

9:29 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SportsNet PT

FDSW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Tyler John Anderson vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Tyler John Anderson vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Angels (11-11), Pirates (9-15)

Angels (11-11), Pirates (9-15) Angels Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 51.27%

51.27% Angels Win Probability: 48.73%

Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSSUN

ARID and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Corbin Brian Burnes vs. Drew Rasmussen

Corbin Brian Burnes vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Diamondbacks (14-9), Rays (9-14)

Diamondbacks (14-9), Rays (9-14) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.27%

51.27% Rays Win Probability: 48.73%

Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN

NBCS-CA and RSN Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Jacob Anthony deGrom

J.T. Ginn vs. Jacob Anthony deGrom Records: Athletics (10-13), Rangers (14-9)

Athletics (10-13), Rangers (14-9) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.16%

52.16% Rangers Win Probability: 47.84%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.