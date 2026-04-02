MLB
Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 2
Thursday's MLB slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Royals (3-3), Twins (2-4)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -154
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 58.42%
- Twins Win Probability: 41.58%
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Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Reynaldo López
- Records: Diamondbacks (3-3), Braves (4-2)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 65.10%
- Braves Win Probability: 34.90%
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New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-BA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. David Peterson
- Records: Giants (2-4), Mets (3-3)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -124
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.44%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.56%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.