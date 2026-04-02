Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 2

Thursday's MLB slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT

ROYL and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Taj Bradley

Cole Ragans vs. Taj Bradley Records: Royals (3-3), Twins (2-4)

Royals (3-3), Twins (2-4) Royals Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Twins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 58.42%

58.42% Twins Win Probability: 41.58%

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Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and BravesVsn

ARID and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Reynaldo López

Ryne Nelson vs. Reynaldo López Records: Diamondbacks (3-3), Braves (4-2)

Diamondbacks (3-3), Braves (4-2) Braves Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 65.10%

65.10% Braves Win Probability: 34.90%

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New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-BA and SNY

MLB Network and NBCS-BA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. David Peterson

Robbie Ray vs. David Peterson Records: Giants (2-4), Mets (3-3)

Giants (2-4), Mets (3-3) Mets Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Giants Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.44%

55.44% Giants Win Probability: 44.56%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.