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MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 2

Thursday's MLB slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Royals (3-3), Twins (2-4)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 58.42%
  • Twins Win Probability: 41.58%

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Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Reynaldo López
  • Records: Diamondbacks (3-3), Braves (4-2)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 65.10%
  • Braves Win Probability: 34.90%

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New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and NBCS-BA and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. David Peterson
  • Records: Giants (2-4), Mets (3-3)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 55.44%
  • Giants Win Probability: 44.56%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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