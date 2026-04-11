Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 11
Saturday's MLB slate includes the Cleveland Guardians squaring off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NBCS-PH and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Phillies (6-6), Diamondbacks (7-6)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.70%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.30%
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Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Tigers (5-9), Marlins (8-6)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 58.86%
- Marlins Win Probability: 41.14%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Cubs (6-7), Pirates (8-5)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -144
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.94%
- Pirates Win Probability: 44.06%
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Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Blue Jays (5-7), Twins (7-6)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.78%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.22%
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Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson vs. George Klassen
- Records: Reds (8-5), Angels (6-7)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -132
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 62.87%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.13%
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Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and CHSN+
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Royals (5-8), White Sox (5-8)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -180
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 62.43%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.57%
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Athletics at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Mets (7-6), Athletics (5-7)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -158
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 58.13%
- Athletics Win Probability: 41.87%
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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Max Fried
- Records: Rays (5-7), Yankees (8-4)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +162
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.60%
- Rays Win Probability: 42.40%
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Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Foster Griffin
- Records: Brewers (8-4), Nationals (4-8)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -166
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 69.03%
- Nationals Win Probability: 30.97%
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San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Orioles (6-6), Giants (5-8)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -118
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 56.60%
- Orioles Win Probability: 43.40%
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Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Cardinals (7-5), Red Sox (4-8)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.15%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.85%
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Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Parker Messick
- Records: Braves (8-5), Guardians (8-5)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 51.93%
- Guardians Win Probability: 48.07%
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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Ryan Feltner
- Records: Padres (7-6), Rockies (6-7)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -174
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 64.36%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.64%
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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Dodgers (9-3), Rangers (7-5)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.79%
- Rangers Win Probability: 40.21%
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Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Lance McCullers
- Records: Mariners (4-9), Astros (6-7)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.02%
- Astros Win Probability: 42.98%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.