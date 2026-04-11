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MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 11

Saturday's MLB slate includes the Cleveland Guardians squaring off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NBCS-PH and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • Records: Phillies (6-6), Diamondbacks (7-6)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 53.70%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.30%

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Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Janson Junk
  • Records: Tigers (5-9), Marlins (8-6)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 58.86%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 41.14%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Braxton Ashcraft
  • Records: Cubs (6-7), Pirates (8-5)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 55.94%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 44.06%

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Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Joe Ryan
  • Records: Blue Jays (5-7), Twins (7-6)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.78%
  • Twins Win Probability: 43.22%

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Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson vs. George Klassen
  • Records: Reds (8-5), Angels (6-7)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 62.87%
  • Angels Win Probability: 37.13%

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Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and CHSN+
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Erick Fedde
  • Records: Royals (5-8), White Sox (5-8)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -180
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 62.43%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 37.57%

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Athletics at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Jacob Lopez
  • Records: Mets (7-6), Athletics (5-7)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 58.13%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 41.87%

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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Rays (5-7), Yankees (8-4)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.60%
  • Rays Win Probability: 42.40%

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Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Foster Griffin
  • Records: Brewers (8-4), Nationals (4-8)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 69.03%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 30.97%

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San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Orioles (6-6), Giants (5-8)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 56.60%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 43.40%

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Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Ranger Suarez
  • Records: Cardinals (7-5), Red Sox (4-8)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 50.15%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 49.85%

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Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Parker Messick
  • Records: Braves (8-5), Guardians (8-5)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 51.93%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 48.07%

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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Ryan Feltner
  • Records: Padres (7-6), Rockies (6-7)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 64.36%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 35.64%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: Dodgers (9-3), Rangers (7-5)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 59.79%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 40.21%

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Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Lance McCullers
  • Records: Mariners (4-9), Astros (6-7)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 57.02%
  • Astros Win Probability: 42.98%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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