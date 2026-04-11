Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 11

Saturday's MLB slate includes the Cleveland Guardians squaring off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NBCS-PH and ARID

Fox Sports 1 and NBCS-PH and ARID Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Taijuan Walker vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Phillies (6-6), Diamondbacks (7-6)

Phillies (6-6), Diamondbacks (7-6) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.70%

53.70% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.30%

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Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and MIAM

DSN and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Janson Junk

Casey Mize vs. Janson Junk Records: Tigers (5-9), Marlins (8-6)

Tigers (5-9), Marlins (8-6) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 58.86%

58.86% Marlins Win Probability: 41.14%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet PT

MARQ and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Edward Cabrera vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Cubs (6-7), Pirates (8-5)

Cubs (6-7), Pirates (8-5) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.94%

55.94% Pirates Win Probability: 44.06%

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Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MNNT

SNET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Joe Ryan

Eric Lauer vs. Joe Ryan Records: Blue Jays (5-7), Twins (7-6)

Blue Jays (5-7), Twins (7-6) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.78%

56.78% Twins Win Probability: 43.22%

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Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and FDSW

CINR and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson vs. George Klassen

Brandon Williamson vs. George Klassen Records: Reds (8-5), Angels (6-7)

Reds (8-5), Angels (6-7) Reds Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Angels Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 62.87%

62.87% Angels Win Probability: 37.13%

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Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and CHSN+

ROYL and CHSN+ Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Erick Fedde

Michael Wacha vs. Erick Fedde Records: Royals (5-8), White Sox (5-8)

Royals (5-8), White Sox (5-8) Royals Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 62.43%

62.43% White Sox Win Probability: 37.57%

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Athletics at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-CA

SNY and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Jacob Lopez

Kodai Senga vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Mets (7-6), Athletics (5-7)

Mets (7-6), Athletics (5-7) Mets Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 58.13%

58.13% Athletics Win Probability: 41.87%

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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and YES

RAYS and YES Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Max Fried

Nick Martínez vs. Max Fried Records: Rays (5-7), Yankees (8-4)

Rays (5-7), Yankees (8-4) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 Rays Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.60%

57.60% Rays Win Probability: 42.40%

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Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and NATS

BREW and NATS Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Foster Griffin

Kyle Harrison vs. Foster Griffin Records: Brewers (8-4), Nationals (4-8)

Brewers (8-4), Nationals (4-8) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 69.03%

69.03% Nationals Win Probability: 30.97%

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San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Logan Webb

Chris Bassitt vs. Logan Webb Records: Orioles (6-6), Giants (5-8)

Orioles (6-6), Giants (5-8) Giants Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.60%

56.60% Orioles Win Probability: 43.40%

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Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Ranger Suarez

Kyle Leahy vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Cardinals (7-5), Red Sox (4-8)

Cardinals (7-5), Red Sox (4-8) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.15%

50.15% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.85%

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Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and CLEG

BravesVsn and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Parker Messick

Martín Pérez vs. Parker Messick Records: Braves (8-5), Guardians (8-5)

Braves (8-5), Guardians (8-5) Braves Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 51.93%

51.93% Guardians Win Probability: 48.07%

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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

SDPA and COLR Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Ryan Feltner

German Marquez vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Padres (7-6), Rockies (6-7)

Padres (7-6), Rockies (6-7) Padres Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 64.36%

64.36% Rockies Win Probability: 35.64%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and RSN

SportsNet LA and RSN Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Jack Leiter

Emmet Sheehan vs. Jack Leiter Records: Dodgers (9-3), Rangers (7-5)

Dodgers (9-3), Rangers (7-5) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.79%

59.79% Rangers Win Probability: 40.21%

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Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and SCHN

SEAM and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Lance McCullers

Luis Castillo vs. Lance McCullers Records: Mariners (4-9), Astros (6-7)

Mariners (4-9), Astros (6-7) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Astros Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.02%

57.02% Astros Win Probability: 42.98%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.