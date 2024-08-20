MLB Betting: 3 Best Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 8/20/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Best MLB Player Props Today

After averaging 13.0 strikeouts per game over their last four contests, the Los Angeles Angels have seen their strikeout percentage (K%) rise to 23.4% over the last 30 days (15th-highest). That's a slight increase compared to the Halos' season mark of 22.8% (15th-highest). The 13.0 K per-game average is certainly a huge increase compared to their season average of 8.4 (16th-highest).

Enter Cole Ragans, who has the fifth-most strikeouts in MLB. The Kansas City Royals' ace has kept it up with 6.9 Ks per game over his last six. He comes off an eight-strikeout outing and looks fully capable of reaching this number tonight.

Los Angeles is around the middle of the league with a 10.8% whiff rate (16th-highest) while Ragans is in the top 8% of the category, via Baseball Savant. The Angels look vulnerable enough for Ragans to make batters swing and miss. Of course, one of the league's top strikeout hurlers is toward the top in K%, as well (88th percentile).

Additionally, the Halos are among the bottom half in runs above average over the last 30 days against four-seam fastballs, changeups, and cutters. These are three of Ragans' most-used pitches, and his changeup carries the highest whiff rate at an eye-popping 48.7%.

FanDuel Research's daily game projections have Ragans with the highest median K total at 8.25. His strikeout prop is set at only 6.5, but instead of taking the over at -140, backing 8+ strikeouts holds much juicier odds (+144).

If the projections are correct, the median of 8.25 has a 58.1% implied probability for Ragans reaching at least eight Ks. This probability holds -139 odds compared to the +144 odds for at least eight strikeouts. This line is carrying excellent value, making it too hard to pass on.

According to our projections, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is tied for the fourth-highest median projected RBIs at 0.9. This is paired with Judge holding the highest forecasted homers at 0.45 -- as expected for the league's home run leader (44).

With that said, Judge has produced six ribbies over his last eight games. Tonight's matchup against the Cleveland Guardians is a good spot for batting in runs with Matt Boyd on the mound. Boyd's making only his second start of the season as he was added by Cleveland in late June.

Boyd's first appearance was a good one, to say the least. He gave up only three hits and one run over about 5.1 innings of work, touting a 1.69 ERA. However, Boyd posted a skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) of at least 4.25 or higher and a xFIP of at least 4.37 or higher from 2020 to 2023. It's highly unlikely that these elite stats will continue for the long haul.

The Yanks certainly have the batting order to be a rude awakening with the second-most runs scored in baseball. Judge gets to hit in the heart of the order and carries a slash line of .303/.507/.697 when facing lefties.

Boyd's main pitches have primarily been his four-seam fastball and slider over recent seasons. Judge is raking with a .386 batting average against four-seamers and is hitting .270 when seeing sliders. The daunting slugger has also totaled 22 of his 44 dingers against these two pitches, as well.

Going back to the projections, Judge's 0.9 projected ribbies carries a 59.3% implied probability for reaching at least one RBI (or -146 odds). That's a big difference compared to the +100 odds to record an RBI holding a 50.0% implied probability.

For our final prop of the day, let's ride the hot hand. Trea Turner has 10 hits over his previous 17 at-bats (.588 batting average). He's also totaled at least two bases in four consecutive games.

He has promising stats in head-to-head matchups with the Atlanta Braves' Reynaldo Lopez. Over eight career at-bats, Turners has three hits against Lopez (.375 batting average). He's slugging .875 with a homer and double during the meetings, as well.

Lopez has enjoyed a career-best season, making his first All-Star game paired with a career-best 2.06 ERA. However, several stats suggest this should eventually rise. For example, the Braves' starter has a 1.19 WHIP, 4.06 SIERA, and 3.88 xFIP. That's reared its ugly head over his previous three outings with a 4.20 ERA during the span.

In addition, Turner is hitting above .300 against sliders and curveballs -- two of Lopez's three most-used pitches. His slider and curveball usage have been up over his last two starts too.

Projections have Turner's median base total at 2.0, which is a 59.4% implied probability for at least two bases if correct. That's also carrying -146 odds compared to Turner's -115 odds to pull off this feat. Along with red-hot numbers over recent contests, Turner's projections are also backing up two total bases.

