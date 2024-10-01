MLB 2024 Playoffs Printable Bracket: Format, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The MLB postseason starts today, October 1st!

Here's what to know about the MLB playoff field as of Tuesday morning — including teams in contention, odds for each to win, and a printable bracket that you can fill in yourself.

How MLB Playoffs Work

There are 12 out of 30 MLB teams that make the postseason.

The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each division receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the Division Series.

The first round is the Wild Card Series. This is a best-of-three series with No. 3 playing No. 6 and No. 4 playing No. 5 within each division.

Winners of the Wild Card Series will go on to play in the best-of-five Division Series against either the No. 1 or No. 2 in their division.

This is followed by the best-of-seven Championship Series to determine the winner of both divisions. Those two teams then meet at the World Series, which is also best-of-seven.

MLB Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Who is in the MLB Playoffs?

As of October 1st, there are 12 MLB teams in the playoffs. These teams are:

American League

New York Yankees Cleveland Guardians Houston Astros Baltimore Orioles Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers Philadelphia Phillies Milwaukee Brewers San Diego Padres Atlanta Braves New York Mets

World Series 2024 Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the World Series, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of October 1st.

World Series 2024 Winner World Series 2024 Winner Los Angeles Dodgers +350 New York Yankees +360 Philadelphia Phillies +410 San Diego Padres +950 Cleveland Guardians +1000 New York Mets +1600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.