Missouri vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13 SEC) will try to stop a seven-game road slide when they visit the Missouri Tigers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) on February 25, 2025 at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Arena: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Missouri win (89.6%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Missouri (-13.5) versus South Carolina on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 146.5 points for this game.

Missouri vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri has compiled a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina has compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Missouri covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's less often than South Carolina covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (50%).

The Tigers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered five times in eight games on the road.

The Gamecocks have been better against the spread at home (10-6-0) than on the road (2-7-0) this year.

Missouri's record against the spread in conference games is 11-3-0.

South Carolina has seven wins against the spread in 14 SEC games this season.

Missouri vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those contests.

The Tigers have been a -1000 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

South Carolina has won two of the 17 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (11.8%).

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline underdog of +640 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Missouri has a 90.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Missouri vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game (scoring 83.7 per game to rank ninth in college basketball while allowing 70.9 per contest to rank 147th in college basketball) and has a +346 scoring differential overall.

Mark Mitchell leads Missouri, putting up 13.7 points per game (410th in college basketball).

South Carolina scores 70.1 points per game (285th in college basketball) and concedes 70.8 (143rd in college basketball) for a -19 scoring differential overall.

Collin Murray-Boyles' 15.8 points per game paces South Carolina and ranks 192nd in the nation.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. They collect 31.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 184th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.6 per outing.

Josh Gray averages 5.1 rebounds per game (ranking 567th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Gamecocks record 31.4 rebounds per game (215th in college basketball) while allowing 29.2 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Murray-Boyles' 8.5 rebounds per game lead the Gamecocks and rank 45th in the nation.

Missouri ranks 11th in college basketball by averaging 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 104th in college basketball, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Gamecocks score 93.3 points per 100 possessions (253rd in college basketball), while allowing 94.2 points per 100 possessions (210th in college basketball).

