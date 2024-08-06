2024 Missouri Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Missouri Tigers, who are the sixth-ranked team in the country right now, are 2-0 so far in 2024. See their full schedule and results below.

Missouri 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Murray State Aug. 29 W 51-0 Tigers (-49.5) 60.5 2 Buffalo Sept. 7 W 38-0 Tigers (-32.5) 52.5 3 Boston College Sept. 14 - Tigers (-16.5) 54.5 4 Vanderbilt Sept. 21 - - - 6 @ Texas A&M Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ UMass Oct. 12 - - - 8 Auburn Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Missouri Last Game

The Tigers, in their last game, beat the Buffalo Bulls 38-0. Brady Cook threw for 228 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception on 28-of-36 passing (77.8%) for the Tigers in that game versus the Bulls. He also tacked on five carries for 62 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In the ground game, Nate Noel took 12 carries for 73 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding four receptions for -3 yards in the passing game. Theo Wease grabbed 13 balls for 149 yards (averaging 11.5 per catch) against the Bulls.

Missouri Betting Insights

The Tigers are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

