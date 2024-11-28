Mississippi State vs UNLV Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 28

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) host the UNLV Rebels (4-1) on November 28, 2024. The Bulldogs will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Rebels, winners of three straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs. UNLV Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Game time: 9:30 PM ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Arena: Mullett Arena

Mississippi State vs. UNLV Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (62.9%)

Mississippi State is a 7.5-point favorite against UNLV on Thursday and the over/under has been set at 145.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Mississippi State vs. UNLV: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

UNLV has won one game against the spread this year.

At home last season, the Bulldogs sported a better record against the spread (6-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (2-8-0).

Last year, the Rebels were 9-4-0 at home against the spread (.692 winning percentage). Away, they were 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

Mississippi State vs. UNLV: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been listed as the moneyline favorite five times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Bulldogs have been a -345 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

UNLV has not played as the moneyline underdog so far this season.

The Rebels have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Mississippi State has a 77.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Mississippi State vs. UNLV Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State averages 87.6 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (106th in college basketball). It has a +101 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Josh Hubbard paces Mississippi State, recording 20.2 points per game (27th in college basketball).

UNLV is outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game, with a +47 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.8 points per game (123rd in college basketball) and gives up 70.4 per contest (169th in college basketball).

Dedan Thomas Jr. is 83rd in the nation with a team-high 17.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They are collecting 35.4 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.0 per outing.

KeShawn Murphy is 128th in college basketball action with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Rebels accumulate rank 236th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 32.4.

Jeremiah Cherry's 7.0 rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 184th in the country.

Mississippi State's 106.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 32nd in college basketball, and the 82.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 57th in college basketball.

The Rebels score 103.6 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball), while conceding 91.4 points per 100 possessions (223rd in college basketball).

