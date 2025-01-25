Mississippi State vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-9, 0-6 SEC) will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3 SEC) after losing three straight home games.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State win (65.2%)

Mississippi State is a 6.5-point favorite over South Carolina on Saturday and the over/under is set at 141.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has put together a 9-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina has compiled a 9-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, South Carolina is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Mississippi State puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have fared worse when playing at home, covering four times in nine home games, and three times in five road games.

The Gamecocks have performed better against the spread at home (6-6-0) than away (2-3-0) this year.

Mississippi State has posted two wins against the spread in conference action this season.

South Carolina is 3-3-0 against the spread in SEC play this season.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has come away with 14 wins in the 16 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Bulldogs have won nine of 10 games when listed as at least -255 or better on the moneyline.

South Carolina has been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. South Carolina has gone 1-8 in those games.

The Gamecocks have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer in seven chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mississippi State has a 71.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State is outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game with a +218 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.5 points per game (40th in college basketball) and allows 70.0 per outing (132nd in college basketball).

Josh Hubbard's team-leading 16.5 points per game ranks 137th in college basketball.

South Carolina puts up 71.5 points per game (261st in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per outing (103rd in college basketball). It has a +48 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Collin Murray-Boyles' team-leading 15.4 points per game rank him 222nd in the country.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. They record 36.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 22nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.5 per contest.

KeShawn Murphy's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 116th in college basketball action.

The Gamecocks average 32.2 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Murray-Boyles averages 8.9 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) to lead the Gamecocks.

Mississippi State averages 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (54th in college basketball), and allows 87.9 points per 100 possessions (84th in college basketball).

The Gamecocks average 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (208th in college basketball), and give up 91.1 points per 100 possessions (159th in college basketball).

