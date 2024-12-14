Mississippi State vs McNeese Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The McNeese Cowboys (5-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) on December 14, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs. McNeese Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Tupelo, Mississippi

Tupelo, Mississippi Arena: Cadence Bank Arena

Mississippi State vs. McNeese Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (58.6%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Mississippi State-McNeese spread (Mississippi State -9.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Mississippi State vs. McNeese: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

McNeese has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mississippi State covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than McNeese covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (100%).

The Bulldogs did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-9-0) last season than they did in road affairs (2-8-0).

Against the spread last year, the Cowboys had better results away (8-6-0) than at home (6-5-0).

Mississippi State vs. McNeese: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has come away with seven wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have not lost in three games this year when favored by -549 or better on the moneyline.

McNeese has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline underdog of +400 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Mississippi State has a 84.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Mississippi State vs. McNeese Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State's +153 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.2 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 69.2 per outing (136th in college basketball).

Josh Hubbard is 36th in the country with a team-high 19.0 points per game.

McNeese has a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. It is putting up 78.2 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.0 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.

Sincere Parker is ranked 211th in the nation with a team-leading 15.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. They collect 37.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 43rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.2 per outing.

KeShawn Murphy is 80th in college basketball play with 7.9 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Cowboys win the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. They record 30.4 rebounds per game, 295th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.0.

Joe Charles leads the Cowboys with 6.3 rebounds per game (285th in college basketball).

Mississippi State ranks 19th in college basketball with 107.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 89th in college basketball defensively with 86.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cowboys rank 53rd in college basketball with 103.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 175th defensively with 90.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!