Mike Williams Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams will take on the team with last year's 32nd-ranked passing defense, the Tennessee Titans (274.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

More stats and information can be found below.

Williams vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.96

9.96 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.36

68.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2022 Fantasy Performance

Williams picked up 113.5 fantasy points (8.7 per game), 31st at his position and 102nd in the NFL.

Williams picked up 45 yards receiving, on four catches (five targets), with zero touchdowns and 4.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

In his best game last season, Williams picked up 17.6 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 116 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 14 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In his second-best performance last year, Williams picked up 17.3 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 113 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 10 yards, on four targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Williams accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- one reception, 15 yards, on one target -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 11 versus the Kansas City Chiefs).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee surrendered over 300 passing yards to eight QBs last year.

The Titans surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 16 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Tennessee allowed nine players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Titans surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Tennessee allowed nine players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Titans allowed 21 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Tennessee last year, seven players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Titans last season.

Against Tennessee last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.

Last season, the Titans didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

