Mike Evans Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Wide receiver Mike Evans has a matchup versus the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (185.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Evans worth a look for his upcoming game against the Eagles? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Evans this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mike Evans Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.72

69.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.56

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Evans is currently the 41st-ranked fantasy player (137th overall), putting up 20.0 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

Last week against the New York Jets, Evans posted 9.3 fantasy points, recording four receptions on eight targets for 33 yards and one TD.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this season.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have given up a TD catch by three players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Philadelphia this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Eagles this year.

Want more data and analysis on Mike Evans? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.