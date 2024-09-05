Mike Evans Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Washington Commanders -- whose passing defense was ranked 32nd in the NFL last season (262.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Evans' next game against the Commanders, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Evans vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.82

9.82 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.22

65.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans 2023 Fantasy Performance

In his best performance last year -- Week 2 against the Chicago Bears -- Evans accumulated 23.1 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 171 yards and one touchdown.

Evans accumulated 22.2 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers -- seven catches, 162 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons, Evans finished with a season-low 0.8 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, eight yards, on six targets.

In his second-worst game of the year, Evans ended up with 2.2 fantasy points -- three receptions, 22 yards, on eight targets -- in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Last year, Washington allowed six quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Commanders surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Against Washington last season, 13 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Commanders last year, six players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Washington allowed more than 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Commanders allowed a touchdown reception to 31 players last season.

Against Washington last year, seven players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Commanders allowed one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Washington allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Commanders allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

