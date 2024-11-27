Michigan vs Xavier Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Michigan Wolverines (5-1) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Xavier Musketeers (6-0), who have won six straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Michigan vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Xavier win (70%)

Before you place a wager on Michigan-Xavier outing (in which Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 151.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Xavier has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Wolverines did a better job covering the spread in home games (5-10-0) last season than they did in road tilts (2-9-0).

Against the spread, the Musketeers were better at home (9-9-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last year.

Michigan vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been victorious in five of the six contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Wolverines have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

This is the first game this season Xavier is playing as the moneyline underdog.

The Musketeers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +100 or longer.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 54.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan has a +120 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20 points per game. It is putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 95th in college basketball and is allowing 61.3 per contest to rank 29th in college basketball.

Tre Donaldson's 13 points per game lead Michigan and are 507th in the country.

Xavier outscores opponents by 18.2 points per game (posting 82.7 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and giving up 64.5 per outing, 58th in college basketball) and has a +109 scoring differential.

Xavier's leading scorer, Ryan Conwell, ranks 114th in college basketball, scoring 17.3 points per game.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. They are recording 32.3 rebounds per game (230th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.7 per contest.

Danny Wolf leads the Wolverines with 9.2 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball action).

The Musketeers win the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. They collect 32.5 rebounds per game, 217th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.

Zach Freemantle tops the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball).

Michigan's 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 114th in college basketball, and the 75.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 14th in college basketball.

The Musketeers rank 22nd in college basketball averaging 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 101st, allowing 84.6 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!