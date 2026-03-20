Michigan vs Saint Louis College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (32-3) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 9 seed Saint Louis Billikens (29-5) on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Saint Louis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Game time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Michigan vs. Saint Louis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (70.1%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Michigan-Saint Louis spread (Michigan -12.5) or total (161.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan vs. Saint Louis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan is 15-20-0 ATS this season.

Saint Louis has compiled an 18-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wolverines have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 15 opportunities at home, and they've covered four times in 11 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Billikens have been better at home (13-5-0) than on the road (4-6-0).

Michigan vs. Saint Louis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been the moneyline favorite in 33 games this season and has come away with the win 30 times (90.9%) in those contests.

The Wolverines have a win-loss record of 18-1 when favored by -1053 or better by bookmakers this year.

Saint Louis has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Billikens have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +660 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 91.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Saint Louis Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan has a +620 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.7 points per game. It is putting up 87.2 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and is giving up 69.5 per contest to rank 60th in college basketball.

Michigan's leading scorer, Yaxel Lendeborg, ranks 357th in college basketball scoring 14.4 points per game.

Saint Louis outscores opponents by 18.0 points per game (posting 87.7 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and allowing 69.7 per outing, 65th in college basketball) and has a +610 scoring differential.

Robbie Avila's team-leading 12.9 points per game rank him 564th in college basketball.

The 36.6 rebounds per game the Wolverines average rank 19th in the nation, and are 9.7 more than the 26.9 their opponents record per contest.

Morez Johnson Jr. paces the Wolverines with 7.3 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball action).

The Billikens win the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. They collect 36.9 rebounds per game, 14th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.4.

Dion Brown is 420th in the nation with 5.5 rebounds per game, leading the Billikens.

Michigan averages 108.2 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

The Billikens put up 108.6 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while giving up 86.4 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!