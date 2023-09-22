Michigan vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in college football action on Saturday.

Michigan vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan: (-2500) | Rutgers: (+1100)

Michigan: (-2500) | Rutgers: (+1100) Spread: Michigan: -24.5 (-102) | Rutgers: +24.5 (-120)

Michigan: -24.5 (-102) | Rutgers: +24.5 (-120) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Michigan is winless against the spread this year.

Michigan has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 24.5-point favorite or greater this season.

None of Michigan's three games has hit the over in 2023.

Rutgers hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

One of Rutgers' three games has hit the over.

Michigan vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolverines win (94.3%)

Michigan vs Rutgers Point Spread

Michigan is favored by 24.5 points against Rutgers. Michigan is -102 to cover the spread, while Rutgers is -120.

Michigan vs Rutgers Over/Under

The over/under for the Michigan versus Rutgers matchup on September 23 has been set at 44.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Michigan vs Rutgers Moneyline

Michigan is a -2500 favorite on the moneyline, while Rutgers is a +1100 underdog.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Michigan 32 65 5.3 1 54.5 0 3 Rutgers 31.7 67 10 7 40.2 1 3

