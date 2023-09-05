2023 Michigan State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

So far this season, the Michigan State Spartans have posted a record of 2-3. Below, you can check out their full 2023 schedule and results.

Michigan State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Central Michigan September 1 W 31-7 Spartans (-14.5) 44.5 2 Richmond September 9 W 45-14 Spartans (-29.5) 43.5 3 Washington September 16 L 41-7 Huskies (-14.5) 56.5 4 Maryland September 23 L 31-9 Terrapins (-7.5) 51.5 5 @ Iowa September 30 L 26-16 Hawkeyes (-10.5) 36.5 7 @ Rutgers October 14 - Scarlet Knights (-4.5) 39.5 8 Michigan October 21 - Wolverines (-19.5) View Full Table

Michigan State Last Game

The Spartans go into their next matchup after losing 26-16 to the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last game on September 30. Against the Hawkeyes, Noah Kim led the Spartans with 193 yards on 25-of-44 passing (56.8%) for no TDs and three interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 35 yards. In the ground game, Nathan Carter took 20 carries for 108 yards (5.4 yards per carry), while adding one reception for -5 yards in the passing game. Montorie Foster led the receiving charge against the Hawkeyes, hauling in eight passes for 79 yards.

Michigan State Betting Insights

Michigan State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

