Michael Pittman Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Michael Pittman Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. put up 3.1 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 18th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Michael Pittman Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Pittman's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points141.28925
2024 Projected Fantasy Points141.79228

Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Game-by-Game

Pittman accumulated 16.5 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 105 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Texans3.184310

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Pittman's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Michael Pittman Jr.1561091152419
Josh Downs986877129
Alec Pierce653251426
Kylen Granson503036815

Want more data and analysis on Michael Pittman Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

