Michael Pittman Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. put up 3.1 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 18th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Michael Pittman Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Pittman's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 141.2 89 25 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 141.7 92 28

Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Game-by-Game

Pittman accumulated 16.5 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 105 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3.1 8 4 31 0

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Pittman's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Michael Pittman Jr. 156 109 1152 4 19 Josh Downs 98 68 771 2 9 Alec Pierce 65 32 514 2 6 Kylen Granson 50 30 368 1 5

