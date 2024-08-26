Michael Pittman Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
In Week 1, the Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. put up 3.1 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 18th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Michael Pittman Jr. Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Pittman's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|141.2
|89
|25
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|141.7
|92
|28
Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Game-by-Game
Pittman accumulated 16.5 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 105 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Tennessee Titans. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3.1
|8
|4
|31
|0
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Other Colts Receivers
The Colts, who ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Pittman's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|156
|109
|1152
|4
|19
|Josh Downs
|98
|68
|771
|2
|9
|Alec Pierce
|65
|32
|514
|2
|6
|Kylen Granson
|50
|30
|368
|1
|5
