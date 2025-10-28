Michael Penix Jr. Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. will match up with the 19th-ranked passing defense of the New England Patriots (224.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Penix a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Michael Penix Jr. Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Passing Yards: 121.05

121.05 Projected Passing TDs: 0.62

0.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.22

6.22 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Penix Fantasy Performance

Penix is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position (56th overall), posting 78.6 total fantasy points (13.1 per game).

Over his last three games, Penix has tallied 45.5 fantasy points (15.2 per game), as he's compiled 804 yards on 61-of-96 passing with four touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 14 rushing yards on eight carries.

Penix has amassed 54.6 fantasy points (10.9 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 92-of-153 throws for 1,111 yards, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 22 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The peak of Penix's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he posted 24.0 fantasy points (6 carries, 21 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Penix Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions with nine yards on two attempts on the ground (3.8 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed four players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Patriots have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

New England has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Patriots have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New England this year.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

