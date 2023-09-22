Miami (FL) vs Temple Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Miami Hurricanes versus the Temple Owls is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Miami (FL) vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-2000) | Temple: (+980)

Miami (FL): (-2000) | Temple: (+980) Spread: Miami (FL): -23.5 (-105) | Temple: +23.5 (-115)

Miami (FL): -23.5 (-105) | Temple: +23.5 (-115) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Miami (FL) vs Temple Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of Miami (FL)'s two games this season has hit the over.

Temple has no wins against the spread this season.

Temple and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Miami (FL) vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (83.5%)

Miami (FL) vs Temple Point Spread

Miami (FL) is a 23.5-point favorite against Temple. Miami (FL) is -105 to cover the spread, and Temple is -115.

Miami (FL) vs Temple Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Miami (FL)-Temple game on September 23, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Miami (FL) vs Temple Moneyline

Miami (FL) is the favorite, -2000 on the moneyline, while Temple is a +980 underdog.

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Miami (FL) 44.7 15 14.3 22 48.0 1 3 Temple 24 94 22 60 50.0 0 3

