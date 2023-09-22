Miami (FL) vs Temple Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game
The Miami Hurricanes versus the Temple Owls is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Miami (FL) vs Temple Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-2000) | Temple: (+980)
- Spread: Miami (FL): -23.5 (-105) | Temple: +23.5 (-115)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Miami (FL) vs Temple Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- One of Miami (FL)'s two games this season has hit the over.
- Temple has no wins against the spread this season.
- Temple and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.
Miami (FL) vs Temple Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (83.5%)
Miami (FL) vs Temple Point Spread
Miami (FL) is a 23.5-point favorite against Temple. Miami (FL) is -105 to cover the spread, and Temple is -115.
Miami (FL) vs Temple Over/Under
A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Miami (FL)-Temple game on September 23, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Miami (FL) vs Temple Moneyline
Miami (FL) is the favorite, -2000 on the moneyline, while Temple is a +980 underdog.
Miami (FL) vs. Temple Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Miami (FL)
|44.7
|15
|14.3
|22
|48.0
|1
|3
|Temple
|24
|94
|22
|60
|50.0
|0
|3
