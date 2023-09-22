FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NCAAF

Miami (FL) vs Temple Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Miami Hurricanes versus the Temple Owls is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Miami (FL) vs Temple Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-2000) | Temple: (+980)
  • Spread: Miami (FL): -23.5 (-105) | Temple: +23.5 (-115)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Miami (FL) vs Temple Betting Trends

  • Miami (FL) has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • One of Miami (FL)'s two games this season has hit the over.
  • Temple has no wins against the spread this season.
  • Temple and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Miami (FL) vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (83.5%)

Miami (FL) vs Temple Point Spread

Miami (FL) is a 23.5-point favorite against Temple. Miami (FL) is -105 to cover the spread, and Temple is -115.

Miami (FL) vs Temple Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Miami (FL)-Temple game on September 23, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Miami (FL) vs Temple Moneyline

Miami (FL) is the favorite, -2000 on the moneyline, while Temple is a +980 underdog.

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
Miami (FL)44.71514.32248.013
Temple2494226050.003

Check out even more in-depth Miami (FL) vs. Temple analysis on FanDuel Research.