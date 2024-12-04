Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 12/17/23 New York Jets 0 @ Miami Dolphins 30 11/24/23 Miami Dolphins 34 @ New York Jets 13 1/8/23 New York Jets 6 @ Miami Dolphins 11 10/9/22 Miami Dolphins 17 @ New York Jets 40 12/19/21 New York Jets 24 @ Miami Dolphins 31 11/21/21 Miami Dolphins 24 @ New York Jets 17 11/29/20 Miami Dolphins 20 @ New York Jets 3 View Full Table ChevronDown

Dolphins vs. Jets Rivalry

First meeting : The Dolphins and Jets first faced off on September 9, 1966, with the Jets winning 19-14 marking the start of their long-standing rivalry.

: The Dolphins and Jets first faced off on September 9, 1966, with the Jets winning 19-14 marking the start of their long-standing rivalry. AFC East rivals : Both teams are part of the AFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which adds to the intensity of their rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the AFC East division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which adds to the intensity of their rivalry. All-time series : As of 2023, the Dolphins and Jets have played over 110 games against each other, with the Dolphins holding a slight edge in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Dolphins and Jets have played over 110 games against each other, with the Dolphins holding a slight edge in the all-time series. Notable players : The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Dan Marino and Larry Csonka for the Dolphins, and Joe Namath and Curtis Martin for the Jets.

: The rivalry has featured many legendary players, including Hall of Famers like Dan Marino and Larry Csonka for the Dolphins, and Joe Namath and Curtis Martin for the Jets. The "Fake Spike" game : One of the most memorable moments in the rivalry occurred on November 27, 1994, when Dan Marino famously faked a spike and threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Mark Ingram in the closing seconds.

: One of the most memorable moments in the rivalry occurred on November 27, 1994, when Dan Marino famously faked a spike and threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Mark Ingram in the closing seconds. Intense playoff implications : The rivalry has had significant playoff implications, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s when both teams were competing for division titles and playoff berths.

: The rivalry has had significant playoff implications, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s when both teams were competing for division titles and playoff berths. Home-field advantage : Historically, the Dolphins have had success against the Jets in Miami, with Hard Rock Stadium often being a challenging environment for New York.

: Historically, the Dolphins have had success against the Jets in Miami, with Hard Rock Stadium often being a challenging environment for New York. The 1982 playoff matchup : The Dolphins and Jets faced each other in the AFC Championship Game on January 23, 1983, where the Dolphins won 14-0, advancing to Super Bowl XVII.

: The Dolphins and Jets faced each other in the AFC Championship Game on January 23, 1983, where the Dolphins won 14-0, advancing to Super Bowl XVII. Passionate fan bases: Both teams have dedicated and passionate fan bases, often resulting in spirited interactions between fans.

The Dolphins-Jets rivalry is characterized by historical significance, memorable moments, and fierce competition, making it one of the notable rivalries in the NFL.

