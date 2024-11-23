Miami Dolphins Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins, at +7000, as of now have the 16th-ranked odds to win the Super Bowl in the league.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding Dolphins Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +7000 (Bet $100 to win $7,000)

+7000 (Bet $100 to win $7,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200 (Bet $100 to win $2,200)

Dolphins Stats Insights

Offensively, the Dolphins rank 22nd in the NFL with 319 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in total defense (308 yards allowed per contest).

The Dolphins are averaging 18.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th, giving up 22.1 points per contest.

Miami is averaging 197 passing yards per game on offense (23rd in the NFL), and ranks 10th on defense with 199 passing yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins are averaging 122 rushing yards per game on offense this year (11th in NFL), and they are giving up 109 rushing yards per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami is averaging a 42.6% third-down conversion rate on offense (ninth in the NFL), and ranks 10th on the other side of the ball with a 35% third-down percentage allowed.

The Dolphins are gaining 5.3 yards per play (21st in the league), while allowing 5.5 per play on the defensive side of the ball (ninth in the NFL) this season.

With nine forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against 11 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL), Miami (-2) has the 20th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Dolphins Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+7000), the Dolphins are 16th-best in the league. They are way below that, 23rd, according to computer rankings.

The Dolphins were +2200 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +7000, which is the 15th-smallest change in the entire NFL.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Dolphins have a 1.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Dolphins Leaders

Tua Tagovailoa has recorded 1,443 yards (240.5 ypg) on 141-of-192 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Devon Achane, has carried the ball 122 times for 530 yards (53.0 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 46 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill leads his squad with 523 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 67 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Hill's game status for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Patriots is currently unknown.

Jonnu Smith has hauled in 39 passes while averaging 44.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Calais Campbell has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 9.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Campbell's status for Sunday is unknown.

Jalen Ramsey has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 40 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and six passes defended to his name.

Ramsey's game status for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Patriots is currently unknown.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl