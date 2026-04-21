Mets vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Mets face the Minnesota Twins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Twins Game Info

New York Mets (7-15) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Twins.TV

Mets vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-184) | MIN: (+154)

NYM: (-184) | MIN: (+154) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | MIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 1-1, 2.28 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-3, 6.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Nolan McLean (1-1) to the mound, while Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3) will take the ball for the Twins. When McLean starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. McLean's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have failed to cover in each of the four games Woods Richardson started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for three Woods Richardson starts this season -- they lost each time.

Mets vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (60.4%)

Mets vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Mets, Minnesota is the underdog at +154, and New York is -184 playing at home.

Mets vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +122 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -146.

Mets vs Twins Over/Under

Mets versus Twins, on April 21, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -184 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 22 chances this season.

The Mets are 8-14-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have put together a 9-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

Minnesota has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Twins are 12-10-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert is hitting .257 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .371.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Robert hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles.

Francisco Alvarez has 15 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which lead the Mets this season. He's batting .268 and slugging .500.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Francisco Lindor has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .205/.293/.307.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .538, fueled by an OBP of .255 and a team-best slugging percentage of .283 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has racked up 20 hits with a .447 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Twins. He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Bell takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with an RBI.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .278 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Luke Keaschall is batting .209 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Austin Martin is batting .311 with three doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

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