Mets vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB slate on Monday includes the New York Mets facing the Detroit Tigers.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Tigers Game Info

New York Mets (0-3) vs. Detroit Tigers (3-0)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: BSDET

Mets vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | DET: (+116)

NYM: (-136) | DET: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+158) | DET: +1.5 (-192)

NYM: -1.5 (+158) | DET: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Reese Olson (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Sean Manaea against the Tigers and Reese Olson. Manaea and his team were 2-8-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Manaea and his team won 16.7% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 1-5. Last season when Olson pitched his team finished 12-6-0 against the spread. Olson and his team went 7-6 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mets vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51.7%)

Mets vs Tigers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +116 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Tigers Spread

The Mets are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +158 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -192.

Mets vs Tigers Over/Under

Mets versus Tigers, on April 1, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mets were chosen as favorites in 87 games last year and walked away with the win 50 times (57.5%) in those games.

Last season New York came away with a win 28 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 66 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Tigers won 41% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (48-69).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer last year, Detroit went 37-49 (43%).

The Tigers combined with their opponents to go over the total 73 times last season for a 73-77-6 record against the over/under.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor ended his last campaign with 153 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .470.

Pete Alonso had 123 hits while batting .217 with 69 extra-base hits.

Brandon Nimmo finished with an OPS of .829 last season, fueled by a .363 OBP and a slugging percentage of .466.

Jeff McNeil slashed .270/.333/.378 and finished with an OPS of .711.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson had 141 hits with a .446 slugging percentage last season.

Mark Canha had a .355 on-base percentage and batted .262.

Kerry Carpenter hit .278 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks a season ago.

Matt Vierling hit .261 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!