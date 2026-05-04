Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (12-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-21)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 5:40 p.m. ET

5:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SNY

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-148) | COL: (+126)

NYM: (-148) | COL: (+126) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128)

NYM: -1.5 (+106) | COL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Mets) vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 3-1, 0.00 ERA

Sugano (3-1) will start for the Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Mets. The Rockies are 4-2-0 against the spread when Sugano starts. The Rockies have a 4-2 record in Sugano's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (60.8%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Mets, Colorado is the underdog at +126, and New York is -148 playing on the road.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Mets are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +106 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -128.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 10.5 has been set for Mets-Rockies on May 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 13 of 34 chances this season.

In 34 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 11-23-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 14-21 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Colorado has a 13-19 record (winning 40.6% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-19-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 20-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads New York with a slugging percentage of .321, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .243 batting average and an on-base percentage of .280.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage, and 153rd in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Bichette has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a walk and an RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .314 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .415.

Mark Vientos has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Vientos has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Francisco Alvarez leads New York with 21 hits, batting .226 this season with seven extra-base hits.

Alvarez has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is batting .327 with six doubles, 11 home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .724 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Moniak hopes to build on a 16-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with three doubles, five home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield is slugging .425 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 55th, his on-base percentage is 96th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has accumulated a .385 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman has collected 29 hits to lead his team.

Mets vs Rockies Head to Head

4/26/2026: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2026: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/24/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/8/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 6/7/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/6/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/1/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/31/2025: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/8/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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