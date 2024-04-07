Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Mets playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (2-6) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-3)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178)

NYM: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Sean Manaea to the mound, while Andrew Abbott will get the nod for the Reds. Manaea and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Manaea's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Abbott has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Abbott start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (51%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while New York is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Mets are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -178 to cover.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Reds on April 7, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 1-5 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in three of their eight opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 1-7-0 in eight games with a line this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Reds have played in seven games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-1-0).

The Reds have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Starling Marte has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .233. He has an on-base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .367.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 110th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 116th in slugging.

Brett Baty leads the Mets with an OPS of .774. He has a slash line of .296/.367/.407 this season.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 58th, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 99th.

Baty has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three walks and two RBI.

Francisco Alvarez has a team-high eight hits to go with a slugging percentage of .583.

Pete Alonso has two home runs, three RBI and a batting average of .206 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has accumulated 13 hits with a .529 on-base percentage and an .897 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Reds. He's batting .448.

He is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Steer hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last eight outings he is batting .448 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Nick Martini has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .294. He's slugging .706 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Jonathan India is batting .267 with a double, a triple and seven walks.

Will Benson has four doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .226.

Mets vs Reds Head to Head

4/6/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/6/2022: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/4/2022: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/11/2023: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/10/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

