Mets vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads playing on Monday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Mets vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Mets (29-18) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-25)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNY

Mets vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-142) | BOS: (+120)

NYM: (-142) | BOS: (+120) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137)

NYM: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 4-2, 1.02 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox) - 2-1, 3.90 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (4-2, 1.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.90 ERA). Senga's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Senga's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Dobbins' starts. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Dobbins start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (61.1%)

Mets vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Mets vs Red Sox moneyline has New York as a -142 favorite, while Boston is a +120 underdog at home.

Mets vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Red Sox are -137 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +114.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Mets-Red Sox on May 19, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Mets vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (68.8%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 14 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 46 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 22-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won five of the 13 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.5%).

Boston has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-22-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have covered 50% of their games this season, going 24-24-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in OBP (.406) and total hits (52) this season. He's batting .301 batting average while slugging .561.

Among qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 11th in slugging.

Juan Soto has nine doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is 99th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualified batters.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.471) powered by 17 extra-base hits.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 38 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .420.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.568) while leading the Red Sox in hits (56). He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Rafael Devers paces his team with a .404 OBP. He has a batting average of .289 while slugging .517.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks while batting .265.

Jarren Duran is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 12 walks.

