Mets vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the New York Mets facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Mets vs Rays Game Info

New York Mets (45-24) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (36-32)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSSUN

Mets vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-164) | TB: (+138)

NYM: (-164) | TB: (+138) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-156)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 7-3, 2.95 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 4-5, 4.58 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Clay Holmes (7-3) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (4-5) will take the ball for the Rays. When Holmes starts, his team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-2). The Rays have gone 6-7-0 ATS in Bradley's 13 starts with a set spread. The Rays have a 3-3 record in Bradley's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (57.8%)

Mets vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -164 favorite at home.

Mets vs Rays Spread

The Mets are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -156 to cover.

Mets vs Rays Over/Under

Mets versus Rays, on June 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 35, or 71.4%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 19 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 68 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 68 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 37-31-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 44.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-16).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games).

In the 67 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-39-3).

The Rays are 32-35-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 77 hits and an OBP of .397 to go with a slugging percentage of .585. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .298 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .253 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 91st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Soto brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.350/.480.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .241 with a .305 OBP and 37 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 62 hits. He's batting .249 and slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 98th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz's .425 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .307.

His batting average ranks 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 115th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has accumulated an on-base percentage of .403, a team-best for the Rays.

Brandon Lowe has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .246.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!