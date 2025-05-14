Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Mets taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (28-15) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-29)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and SportsNet PT

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-270) | PIT: (+220)

NYM: (-270) | PIT: (+220) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-130) | PIT: +1.5 (+108)

NYM: -1.5 (-130) | PIT: +1.5 (+108) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 5-1, 2.74 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 2-3, 4.36 ERA

The Mets will call on Clay Holmes (5-1) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter (2-3). Holmes and his team are 5-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Holmes has started five games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. When Falter starts, the Pirates have gone 3-4-0 against the spread. The Pirates have a 2-3 record in Falter's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (66.9%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Pirates, New York is the favorite at -270, and Pittsburgh is +220 playing on the road.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are -130 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +108.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Pirates contest on May 14, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 22, or 71%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -270 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 42 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 21-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 32.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-19).

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 42 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-23-2).

The Pirates have covered 40.5% of their games this season, going 17-25-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 49 hits and an OBP of .419, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .310 batting average and a slugging percentage of .589.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .255 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He is 79th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Soto brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .866, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has eight home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Nimmo has safely hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .216 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up 31 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .238 and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 110th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .252 with seven doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is currently 86th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a .325 slugging percentage, which leads the Pirates.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .198 with five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Mets vs Pirates Head to Head

5/13/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2024: 14-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/16/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2023: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

