Padres vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the San Diego Padres facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Padres vs Angels Game Info

San Diego Padres (26-15) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSW

Padres vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-184) | LAA: (+154)

SD: (-184) | LAA: (+154) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

SD: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 2-3, 3.76 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 1-4, 5.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Randy Vasquez (2-3) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (1-4) will take the ball for the Angels. Vasquez's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Vasquez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have gone 4-3-0 against the spread when Hendricks starts. The Angels have a 3-4 record in Hendricks' seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (66.3%)

Padres vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Angels, San Diego is the favorite at -184, and Los Angeles is +154 playing on the road.

Padres vs Angels Spread

The Padres are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+106 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -128 to cover.

Padres vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Angels contest on May 14, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Padres vs Angels Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (71.4%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 5-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 40 chances this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 24-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have put together a 13-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

The Angels have played in 41 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-17-1).

The Angels have a 16-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 39% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 49 hits, batting .316 this season with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .389 and a slugging percentage of .574.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Tatis has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .238 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Manny Machado has a slash line of .331/.396/.483 this season and a team-best OPS of .880.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .500 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBIs.

Luis Arraez has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Arraez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .320 with a triple and three RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .243 with a .333 OBP and 17 RBI for San Diego this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a team-best OBP (.348) and slugging percentage (.368). He's batting .265.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 61st, his on-base percentage is 56th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is hitting .185 with six doubles, nine home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .226.

He is currently 153rd in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Zach Neto is hitting .278 with five doubles, six home runs and five walks.

Jorge Soler has eight doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .221.

Padres vs Angels Head to Head

5/13/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/12/2025: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/5/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/4/2024: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/3/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/5/2023: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/4/2023: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/3/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

